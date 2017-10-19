BNP Paribas Chooses Enyx for Market Data and Market Access Technology

LONDON & PARIS &BNP Paribas and Enyx are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to ensure market data stability and quality for BNP Paribas Global Markets' market access infrastructure. BNP Paribas, as a strategic partner, will be represented at Enyx's board of directors by Alexandre Benech, Global Co Head of Electronic Market Making and Commerce, BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas has also selected Enyx's nxFeed product for their high performance market access in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and the two companies are teaming up to integrate their hardware acceleration technology to enable better efficiency in real time data processing.

"We are excited to partner with Enyx, a new and innovative company in a fast-growing field. It is essential for BNP Paribas Global Markets to be able to gather and analyse huge amounts of data very quickly; not only in relation to market access and market data, but with the growing importance of AI and big data to our daily trading and client business," commented Alexandre Benech, Global Co-Head of Electronic Market Making and Commerce, BNP Paribas. "This partnership demonstrates BNP Paribas' agile approach to digital growth, as we work with external providers and the Fintech sector to actively incorporate leading edge technology with our own digital infrastructure."

With the need for stable and quality data to stay competitive globally, players in financial markets are looking to companies such as Enyx to provide efficient and scalable solutions. The growing utilization of hardware acceleration technology in the financial markets, particularly over the last five years, means that stable and quality data can now be handled at extreme low latency. Enyx's nxFeed product presents many advantages as the fastest way to distribute market data strategies. Enyx's nxFeed products already supports 42 markets in the USA, Asia and Europe and is looking to extend its overall coverage of 16 new markets in the next 18 months.

"We are honoured to have been chosen by BNP Paribas and to be recognized for our expertise in understanding the real challenges of today's trading infrastructure. By designing and providing, not only leading edge market data processing products, but a wide range of technology and products that are part of today's modern and globalized telecommunication infrastructure, Enyx is uniquely positioned to provide the knowledge that enables such long term and forward thinking deals to happen." said Arnaud Derasse, CEO at Enyx.

About Enyx Enyx is a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency technologies and solutions primarily focused on the financial industry. Enyx's FPGA-enabled products deliver the next generation of cutting-edge technology. Enyx provides both off-the-shelf trading and telecom solutions and IP Cores, and assists in their integration and deployment into the customer's infrastructure. Our clients include financial technology service providers, exchanges, investment banks and funds.

For more information visit www.enyx.com

About BNP Paribas BNP Paribas (www.bnpparibas.com) is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 192,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

About BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking Fully integrated in the BNP Paribas Group, BNP Paribas Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) (www.cib.bnpparibas.com) is a leading provider of solutions to two client franchises: corporates and institutionals, and operates across EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific) and the Americas. The bank is a global leader in Debt Capital Markets and Derivatives. It is a top European house in Equity Capital Markets and it has leading franchises in Specialized Financing. In Securities Services, it is a top five House worldwide. BNP Paribas CIB strives to service the global economy by providing solutions to its clients in financing (ECM, DCM, specialized financing), flow banking (trade finance and cash management), financial advisory (M&A, project finance), global markets (interest rates, credit, foreign exchange, equity derivatives), risk management, and securities services.