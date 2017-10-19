Multinational Bank Selects Zayo to Optimize Core Infrastructure

A leading U.S. based multinational bank has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) for a colocation, dark fiber and wavelength solution. The project is part of the bank's initiative to optimize its core infrastructure and leverages Zayo's existing infrastructure in several regions.

The colocation solution includes data center space and power in multiple strategically located Zayo facilities, which provide extensive interconnection options. Zayo's dark fiber infrastructure will be utilized within the metropolitan areas, providing high-capacity bandwidth and control. In addition, a 100G optical wavelength solution will also be deployed, providing long-haul connectivity between multiple cities across the U.S.

Over the past several years, Zayo has significantly grown its network and data center footprint across North America and Europe. The result is the ability to provide a multi-product solution across a broad geography to meet customers' specific needs.

Zayo continues to invest in its global infrastructure footprint to facilitate high-capacity colocation, resilient interconnection between facilities and low-latency routes. This enables direct connection and access to key financial markets, market data and electronic trading platforms. As a result, Zayo's financial services vertical team is deepening its relationships with existing customers in the sector and initiating new relationships with key partners and customers in the space.

"Our flexible colocation solutions combined with our dense, existing fiber network provides this valued customer with a comprehensive, integrated solution," said Andrew Crouch, president and COO at Zayo. "We continue to see strong demand for multi-product infrastructure from to support the movement, processing and storage of data in the financial services sector."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

