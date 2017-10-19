NewVoiceMedia Wins AI Global Excellence Award for Inside Sales Technology

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has won a 2017 AI Global Excellence Award in the Best Sales Software category.

The awards program was launched by Acquisition International to recognize and reward the firms and individuals whose commitment to sustained outstanding performance has seen them leading the way, not only in their own sector or industry, but across the entire global corporate spectrum. Winners were chosen following a rigorous selection process from the publication's in-house award specialists based on performance over the past 12 months, and represent businesses at the top of their game who go above and beyond for their clients.

NewVoiceMedia was recognized for its ContactWorld solution, an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organisation's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The award win follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies and honored in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, an annual league table which ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales.

"We are delighted to have been awarded a Global Excellence Award for our inside sales platform," comments Tim Pickard, SVP Marketing at NewVoiceMedia. "Our solutions are attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that is transforming the way they connect with their customers and prospects. Winning this award underscores our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more successful conversations for sales and service teams."

