Vodafone Germany Expands Revenue Management and Billing Relationship with Netcracker to Improve Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vodafone Germany, one of Germany's largest telecommunications service providers, has expanded and extended its billing relationship with Netcracker to bring new cable subscribers onto its Revenue Management platform.

Vodafone Germany, a subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc, manages a network that supports more than 44 million customers and 300 million calls per week.

By extending its use of Netcracker's Revenue Management solution, Vodafone Germany will continue leveraging a cost-effective platform to bring on-demand, personalized digital service bundles and an unmatched experience to its customers.

"Our global experience in supporting new business models and operational processes has given us unique insight into the advantages of having an agile, scalable and reliable billing system," said Roni Levy, General Manager of Europe at Netcracker. "We are excited to continue working with Vodafone Germany and look forward to helping it scale in order to deliver an unmatched customer experience."

"As our customers' expectations change, we must continue to evolve, working with proven partners and leveraging platforms that are stable, meet the requirements of our business and enable us to deliver the best customer experience," said Frederic Vanoosthuyze, CIO at Vodafone Germany. "Our longstanding use of its Revenue Management solution validates our relationship with Netcracker. Extending the use of the platform was the logical choice in order to meet our near- and long-term business objectives."

