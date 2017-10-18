Cable ONE to Host Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE CABO) will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Cable ONE will issue a press release reporting its results before market open on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register for the conference in advance at http://dpregister.com/10112665. Those unable to pre-register may join the call via the live audio webcast on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657/International: 1-412-542-4178) shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, November 9, 2017, until Thursday, November 23, 2017, on the Cable ONE Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive Cable ONE financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is the seventh-largest cable company in the United States. Serving more than 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 states with high-speed internet, cable television and telephone service, Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide range of the latest products and services, including wireless internet service, high-definition programming and phone service with free, unlimited long-distance calling in the continental U.S.