By Light Announces Newest Addition to Its Line-up of Enterprise Radio over IP (RoIP) Products

By Light Professional IT Services announced today the release of the TRICS 4M. Building on the success of the TRICS 2M by doubling port density to support 4 radios in a 4.25"w X 6.5"d X 1.75"h chassis, the TRICS 4M allows even greater flexibility and creativity in the design and deployment of tactical communications solutions.

"The 4M represents By Light's latest evolution of RoIP solutions in response to increasing customer demand for a voice, data and radio control solution in a low power, low heat package designed specifically for deployable, tactical communications packages," said Craig McManus, By Light's Senior Director for RoIP Solutions. As with the 2M, the 4M can operate in standalone mode or provide WAVE™ Gateway and Media Server capabilities in a single, compact appliance.

As with the entire TRICS product line, the 4M is a DISA IA compliant solution. It enables the integration and dissemination of any radio voice traffic on IP networks, including standards based interoperability with Voice over IP (VoIP) and Serial Data, support for over the network configuration, and radio control of more than 10 of the most commonly used tactical radios used by the DoD and first responders.

