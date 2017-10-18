ETSI Adopts Car Connectivity Consortium’s MirrorLink Technical Specification

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and ETSI today announced the publication of the MirrorLinkÂ Specification, as ETSI Technical Specification, the TS 103Â 544 series. Developed by the CCC, MirrorLink is an open standard for smartphone car connectivity that allows smartphone apps to be projected on car In Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

"MirrorLink's ability to safely connect smart phones to vehicle displays makes it a compelling addition to ETSI's portfolio," says Niels Peter Anderson, ETSI ITS chairman. "We have released the MirrorLink specification through our ETSI Publicly Available Specifications process, which enables specifications from industry bodies to benefit from the increased recognition and visibility of an ETSI Technical Specification."

The CCC developed MirrorLink in collaboration with cross-industry stakeholders including car OEM, tier-1 suppliers, phone manufacturers, and app developers. MirrorLink gives smart devices a robust and streamlined, wired and wireless mechanism for presenting applications on IVI systems. Consumers have access to smartphone applications in a responsible way, while conforming to industry guidelines to minimize driver distraction by using voice, touch and rotary knob inputs. MirrorLink is already deployed in hundreds of millions of smart phones and millions of vehicles.

"We are pleased MirrorLink has become an ETSI Technical Specification and part of the ETSI family," said Mahfuzur Rahman, President of CCC. "As an ETSI Technical Specification, MirrorLink adoption will expand and enable more smart phones to safely connect and interoperate with auto makers' IVI units."

About the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)

The CCC is dedicated to cross-industry collaboration in developing global standards and solutions for smartphone and in-vehicle connectivity. The organization's 75 plus members represent more than 70 percent of the world's auto market, more than 60 percent of the global smartphone market and a who's who of aftermarket consumer electronics vendors. Besides MirrorLinkÂ®, the CCC portfolio of technologies includes Digital Key and Car Data. For further information about CCC projects and to get involved, please visit www.carconnectivity.org.

About ETSI

ETSI produces globally-applicable standards for Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), including fixed, mobile, radio, aeronautical, broadcast and internet technologies and is officially recognized by the European Union as a European Standards Organization. ETSI is an independent, not-for-profit association whose more than 800 member companies and organizations, drawn from 68 countries across five continents worldwide, determine its work programme and participate directly in its work.

