Limelight Networks(R) Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq LLNW) (Limelight), a global leader in digital content delivery, today reported revenue of $46.1 million for the third quarter of 2017, up 17% compared to $39.5 million in the third quarter of 2016, and up two percent compared to $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Currency exchange negatively impacted year over year comparison by $0.2 million, or less than one percent.

Gross margin was 48.4% in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 730 basis points from 41.1% in the third quarter of 2016.

On a GAAP basis, Limelight reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per basic share, for the third quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.02 per basic share, for the third quarter of 2017, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or break-even per basic share, in the third quarter of 2016.

EBITDA was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to negative $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2016.

Limelight ended the third quarter with 535 employees and employee equivalents, up from 533 employees at the end of the second quarter of 2017, and up from 502 employees in the year ago period.

"We are pleased with Limelight's third quarter results that showed sequential improvements even in a seasonally weak quarter, and marked record achievements across multiple key financial and non-financial metrics. Customers continue to reward Limelight's performance gains by sending us more business, and we believe we are continuing to take market share. Pricing discipline and operational efficiencies are driving massive gains in gross margin, and the significant and continuing improvement in our Net Promoter Score confirms our customer's growing satisfaction with the value they obtain from Limelight," said Bob Lento, Chief Executive Officer at Limelight.

"In light of the strength of our results, we are again raising guidance for Limelight's full year revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA. We foresee Limelight's 2017 operating performance to be our best ever, and we plan on improving further in 2018. As we've said before, we operate in a healthy and growing industry, we are proud to serve our customers, we are a good partner for our vendors, we are a desirable employer, and we are acutely focused on delivering exceptional shareholder returns," Mr. Lento added.

Based on current conditions, for the full-year 2017, we are providing the following updates to our previously announced guidance:

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Expansion of more than 450 basis points over 2016

Expansion of 300 basis points over 2016

Expansion of 200 basis points over 2016

Expansion of more than 150 basis points over 2016

Financial Tables

48.4%

47.1%

41.1%

47.6%

41.5%

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude provision for litigation, share-based compensation, litigation expenses and amortization of intangible assets. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude provision for litigation, share-based compensation and litigation expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations "through the eyes of management."

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Limelight is presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

$

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income, capital expenditures, litigation, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of October 18, 2017, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

