Tango Networks Collaborates with Samsung to Deliver Secure, Compliant Mobile Unified Communications to U.S. Enterprises

Tango Networks , a leading provider of full featured enterprise mobile communication solutions, and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. are collaborating to deliver secure and compliant mobile Unified Communications (UC) solutions to enterprises.

The collaboration focuses on delivering a solution that combines Samsung's smartphones and Knox security and management capabilities with the Kinetic Communications mobile UC platform from Tango Networks. The Kinetic platform is being demonstrated by Tango Networks this week at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco.

The combined solution turns Samsung mobile phones into feature-rich extensions of an enterprise's communications system. It enables companies to extend business communications features - such as call recording, compliance policy enforcement and workforce optimization (WFO) capabilities - to their users' Samsung mobile phones.

Operating in conjunction with mobile device management processes, the combined solution maximizes security and compliance to fully lock down mobile devices, including personal devices in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments. The Knox solution helps ensure device and application integrity to protect corporate data while the Kinetic platform further enhances security and enforces compliance policies on phone calls and text communications.

This maximizes the benefits of workforce mobility while enabling enterprises to maintain control, ensure quality, and strengthen information security practices.

"Enterprises are going 'mobile first' and making the most of the flexibility and efficiency of mobile communications," said Lathan Lewis, Chief Strategy Officer, Tango Networks. "But these enterprises must also ensure that communications on these devices are compliant with privacy, quality and other requirements. With Samsung, we are producing a mobile UC solution that unlocks the power of enterprise mobility while providing uncompromising security and compliance capabilities on both corporate liable and BYOD devices."

Tango's Kinetic platform provides deep integration with communications solutions from all major UC vendors and allows users on Samsung mobile phones to benefit from the same productivity-enhancing functionality as desk-phone extensions. The combined solution offers a simple and intuitive user experience for activating business communications features on Samsung phones.

Samsung Knox enables corporate data and personal data on Samsung phones to be separated and isolated from each other. Tango's Kinetic platform complements the Knox solution with powerful identity management features that tie business calls and texts to the enterprise's corporate number, while personal calls and texts are handled separately and remain private.

The Kinetic platform enables IT managers to enforce policies on mobile devices using their existing monitoring, recording, logging, archiving, WFO and quality assurance systems, ending the common "blind spot" that these systems have for mobile devices. Mobile call recording integration partners include ASC, Citycom Solutions, Cognia, Enghouse Networks, GWAVA (Micro Focus), Red Box Recorders and Verint.

The platform also permits mobile communications to be automatically logged in applications such as Customer Relationship Management systems, including Salesforce.

"Today's 'always-on' business world demands communications that are highly mobile, yet highly secure," said Nick Rea, Vice President, Mobility Innovations division, Samsung Electronics America. "We're pleased to work with Tango Networks to help companies hit the perfect balance of mobility and security with a solution that helps expand a company's Unified Communications footprint, while increasing policy enforcement and security for their mobile enterprise users."

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks empowers enterprises to extend their UC solutions to any mobile device for any user. Built with flexibility and connectivity, Tango's award-winning Kinetic Communications Platform is the industry's first Software-Defined solution to seamlessly integrate mobile devices with leading enterprise voice and UC applications. With Tango Networks, users have access to powerful business telephony features from the mobile's native dialer, compliant corporate communication policies, and separate personal and business personas. The platform is easily and simply deployed across any existing UC environment. Visit www.tango-networks.com or follow us @TangoNetworks or on LinkedIn.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.