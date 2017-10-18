Westman Communications Group Selects Hitron’s Whole-Home Managed Wi-Fi Solution

Hitron Technologies Inc., the fastest growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment (CPE) manufacturer in North America, has announced that Westman Communications Group, based in Manitoba, will launch "Unleash Your Wi Fi ," Hitron's turnkey, whole home Wi Fi managed solution.

After a two-month trial with select customers, Westman determined that Hitron's solution materially improved its customer experience while reducing installation time, care calls and post-installation truck rolls. Upon installation, Westman technicians employed Hitron's EasyInstall™ app with its SweetSpots™ functionality to ensure optimal placement of their high-powered Wi-Fi gateway while identifying any "dead zones" that could be solved with Hitron's MoCA-to-Wi-Fi extenders. Westman technicians can show customers that every corner of their home has Wi-Fi coverage at the speed level at which they have subscribed. Post installation, Westman customers can use the MyHitron™ app for simplified management of their network with tools for parental controls, network setup and security, as well as tier 0 resolution steps which significantly drive down associated operating costs.

"Needless to say, we are thrilled Westman selected Hitron for its next-gen Wi-Fi service. It's fitting since it was a Westman presentation at an industry event which inspired us to develop 'Unleash Your Wi-Fi.' With its talented engineers and the management's passion for innovation, Westman collaborated on our designs and beta-tested the hardware and app suite," said Todd Babic, Hitron chief sales & marketing officer. "As partners, we share the same ethos: bringing first-to-market, high-value, superior quality products and services to our respective customers."

"Our customers demand reliable and fast Wi-Fi coverage in every corner of their homes. At Westman, the demarcation point is our customers' fingertips. It's our company's mandate to deliver this experience in the most efficient, customer-friendly and cost-effective manner," said Jeffrey DeSarno, Westman's chief technology officer. "Hitron's Unleash Your Wi-Fi portfolio and AutoSync features give our technicians the tools for the best installation in the least amount of time. Our customers have the Wi-Fi coverage and performance they expect in addition to easy-to-use self-healing and network management tools through the MyHitron™ app."

In addition to Hitron's hardware and app portfolio, Westman will also utilize Hitron's OptiMy™ service-leveraging cloud-based machine learning and big data analytics to evaluate historical and real-time conditions of the customer's Wi-Fi environments to make automatic network optimizations to ensure peak performance. Another key feature of OptiMy™ is its web-based interface for customer service representatives, which provides real-time information about the customer's home network and also offers remote validation capabilities through the agent already deployed on all Hitron gateways to efficiently resolve customer issues.

Westman is no stranger to innovation: In 2012 it became the first operator in Canada to offer phone, internet and video via a single device. It made news again the next year by offering the fastest high-speed internet speeds in all of Manitoba and has maintained that leadership position.

Visit Hitron at Cable-Tec Expo Booth #395 or visit http://www.hitron-americas.com/.

DOCSIS™ is the registered trademark of CableLabs.

About Westman Communications Group

Westman Communications Group is the operating name for Westman Media Cooperative Ltd., which provides service throughout Western Manitoba. Westman is a customer-owned cooperative, which operates cable systems in 36 communities. Westman is a leader in communication products and services including cable TV, Internet and phone. Westman also owns and operates local radio stations Q Country 880 AM / 91.5 FM, and 94.7 STAR FM, which broadcast throughout Western Manitoba. Westman is proud of its strong commitment to its customers and the communities it serves.