Champion ONE Launches New Line of Single Fiber (Bi-Di) CWDM SFP Transceivers

Champion ONE, a leading supplier of open standards based compatible transceivers and networking solutions, today announced the general availability of its new 2.5G bidirectional (bi di) coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) SFP hot pluggable transceivers. This transceiver joins Champion ONE's successful Passport portfolio of universally compatible transceivers.

This new transceiver supports SONET OC-48, 2G Fiber Channel, 2.4G Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), and 1G Ethernet. This transceiver requires only a single strand of single mode optical patch cable or outside fiber cable. For CPRI applications, the bi-di transceiver can support an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

This transceiver doubles the number of working services between two locations from four to eight using a single strand of fiber and an 8-channel passive Mux/Demux filter. This design will enable service providers or network owners to double their capacity or reduce leased fiber costs by half without the expense of laying or trenching new fiber. Alternatively, providers can also connect the bi-di pair to a dedicated fiber for distances up to 20km. The transceiver also supports remote digital diagnostic monitoring.

"The demand for optical capacity grows every day," said Champion ONE CEO John Jutila. With the release of our new single fiber CWDM transceivers, we are able to help network operators optimize their existing fiber infrastructure to dramatically expand their footprint and serve more internal or external customers in a simple and reliable way."

Champion ONE's new CWDM Bi-Di SFP transceivers are MSA (Multi-Source Agreement) compliant and serve as a direct replacement for hot pluggable OEM transceivers. They are universally compatible across many OEM switch and router platforms and carry an industry leading 5-year warranty.

About Champion ONE

Champion ONE is a global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions for clients in the service provider, enterprise, healthcare, education and government sectors. The company's transceivers, optical filters and open network (white box) switches are optimized for use with the industry's leading OEM platforms. For additional information about Champion ONE, call 800-860-7466 or visit our website at http://www.championone.com.