Commercial Airport Lighting Market - Trends and Forecasts by Technavio

Technavio's latest report on the global commercial airport lighting market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017 2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global commercial airport lighting market is expected to see a significant increase in the YoY growth rate due to the rising number of airports being constructed, particularly in North America and APAC. In addition, a number of existing airports are being renovated, further driving the growth of the market. Tourism is one of the major categories under the services sector. With the tourism industry seeing growth in countries worldwide, the need for airports to support this growth will also increase. With airfares showing a downward trend over the past few years, the demand for air travel has also grown exponentially.

Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on lighting sector, says, "Airports are increasingly installing new equipment and lighting systems that will allow a reduction in their operational costs. Although the initial investments required for these lighting systems can turn out to be higher than traditional systems, the installation will result in a higher ROI in the future. This is leading more companies to integrate such products during the construction of airports."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial airport lighting market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Evolution of technologies to monitor airport lighting systems

A major trend identified by Technavio is the growth of technologies that monitor airport lighting systems. Airport lighting systems include the airfield, terminal, and landside sections. A major development is the increasing use of automated measurement and adjustment of lighting parameters. Such technologies are being integrated with lighting systems for drivers to adjust to sudden changes, such as brightness.

"Dubai Airport in the UAE is focusing on investments toward the integration of smart lighting systems in tunnels, which will help drivers adapt gradually to the contrast between the brightness outside and the darkness inside the tunnel. This is necessary for regions such as the Middle East as, on exiting the tunnel, most drivers are blinded by bright sunlight during the daytime, resulting in a temporary loss of sight," according to Raghu.

Adoption of solar LED lights

Solar-powered LED lights capture solar energy through photovoltaic cells. These cells absorb solar energy during the daytime. The solar energy is then converted into electrical energy, which runs the LEDs in the nighttime. The use of solar-powered LED lights for commercial airport lighting is an important trend identified by Technavio. Solar power is a renewable source of energy, which means it is pollution free.

Solar-powered LEDs can be used in taxiway, terminal, and runway lights. In July 2017, Hyderabad International Airport in India announced that it had replaced all of its taxiway lightings with LEDs. The airport has also begun an initiative to install a 5MW solar power plant to meet the airport's energy requirements. In May 2017, Bangalore International Airport in India inaugurated solar farms on the airport premises.

Deployment of NB-IoT to develop smart airports

A major trend identified by Technavio is the deployment of narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) to develop smart airports. NB-IoT is a low power wide area (LPWA) technology. It allows the connection of several devices across cellular telecommunication bands. NB-IoT is a low power technology because its use is focused on applications and devices that operate at lower data rates.

The use of NB-IoT in airports will allow effective coordination across several stakeholders such as airport officials, staff, and passengers. NB-IoT can also be deployed for optimizing several operations such as traffic control in airport premises, monitoring of carbon dioxide levels, and detection of filled garbage cans.

The key vendors are as follows:

Browse Related Reports:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.