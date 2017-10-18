Reemo Health Expands Executive Leadership Team with Former Teradata VPs

Reemo Health, a leader in health and safety technology solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Jose Basa and Peter Obringer to its executive leadership team. Basa joins Reemo as Chief Product Officer and Obringer joins the senior care solution as Chief Technology Officer.

Basa previously served as Vice President of Technology for New Business Development at Teradata, a leading analytics solutions company and Reemo technology partner. He also served as a strategic advisor to the Reemo executive team, assisting with the go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships and technology platform development.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Reemo as CPO, and hope to make a truly positive impact on the company's growth trajectory through strategic leadership of the solution's future," said Basa. "Over the past few years, I've watched Reemo break the barriers of senior care, and can't wait to see what's next."

Obringer previously served as Vice President of Strategic Ventures at Teradata, following his position as Director of Global Business Services - Business Intelligence at Cisco Systems, the worldwide leader in IT and networking.

"Reemo's leadership team has shown incredible vision as they create a category that's so critical to the future of our loved ones, and I'm honored to join their ranks as CTO," said Obringer. "As we continue to listen to the needs of both seniors and caregivers, I'm eager to take on a critical role in the ongoing development of the solution."

Earlier this year, John Valiton was named as Reemo's Chief Executive Officer following his services as Chief Revenue Officer.

"We're thrilled to welcome two outstanding leaders to our executive team. Both Peter and Jose possess the strategic expertise and technical know-how to grow Reemo in totally new ways," said Valiton. "As we rapidly move down an exciting growth path, we'll be even better equipped to deliver transformative solutions to seniors and caregivers with Peter and Jose's leadership and expertise."

About Reemo Health

Reemo is a health and safety technology platform designed to empower caregivers with actionable insights to improve the quality of life for seniors and patients. Through the use of wearables and near real-time data and analytics, Reemo technology strengthens the connection between wearers and families, while helping senior living and healthcare organizations improve experiences and health outcomes. From remote monitoring to key risk indicators and wellness reporting, Reemo increases engagement, offers peace of mind to family and elevates the customer-centric approach to health monitoring through proactive adjustments and earlier intervention.