Transflo Adds Convoy as Telematics and Electronic Logging Partner

Transflo, a leader in enterprise mobility, telematics, and business process automation for the transportation industry, continues to bring its next generation (NextGen) telematics and electronic logging solution to commercial truck drivers through a new partnership with Convoy, the leading technology enabled trucking marketplace.

Convoy connects trucking carriers with companies that ship freight. The company uses mobile technology and matching algorithms to match freight with available trucks at a competitive price, from its national network of 200,000 drivers and owner-operators.

"Drivers are looking for education and support to help them through the transition to electronic logs," stated George Abernathy, Vice President of Sales and Supply Chain Solutions at Transflo. "We're pleased to add Convoy as a new partner in extending Transflo's ELD solution to the trucking community. Convoy's focus on supporting drivers and commitment to customer service, directly aligns with ours."

As part of the partnership, Convoy will list Transflo as a recommended electronic logging device (ELD) provider to truckers in the Convoy network who need to be compliant with new electronic logging requirements by December 18. Drivers can self-install the next generation Transflo ELD T7 unit and choose a subscription plan that best meets their need. Plans address everything from simple ELD compliance to comprehensive fleet telematics capabilities.

"The number of ELD options on the market is overwhelming," said Matthew Kurman, Head of Carrier Partnerships, Convoy. "By partnering with companies like Transflo to provide recommended ELD services, we can help guide our carriers through changes in the trucking industry and continue to deliver tools and resources that enable them to thrive and succeed."

Carriers in the Convoy network can access Transflo's electronic logging offering starting this week.

About Transflo

Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Through its technology, the company delivers real-time communications to thousands of fleets, brokers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The company's mobile and cloud-based technologies digitize over 400 million shipping documents each year, representing nearly $40 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace of innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.