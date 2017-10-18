ForeSee Introduces Expanded Professional Services To Drive Client Customer Experience Programs

ForeSee, the leader in Voice of CustomerÂ (VOC)Â solutions, today announced new consulting and usability services to help retail, financial services, government, utilities and other clients make informed decisions and drive customer satisfaction. The full range of services fromÂ ForeSee'sÂ customer experience (CX) analysts, architects, and usability experts help companies better prioritizeÂ VOCÂ data to build, grow, and operationalize CX programs.

Innovative organizations increasingly count on CX intelligence and the power of CX data to help guide their strategies.Â The mission of the 200-strongÂ ForeSeeÂ professional services team is to help clientsÂ purposefully act on the most critical experience issues across the customer journey.

"The expansion of our professional services offerings helps our clients increase the impact of their CX programs, and through that, their business," said Justin Mason, Vice President of Global Professional Services atÂ ForeSee. "We have a dedicated and enthusiastic team of analysts, architects, usability experts, and support teams who are the best in the business -- and who are passionate about helping our clients win on customer experience."

The core offerings fromÂ ForeSeeÂ Professional ServicesÂ bring together both qualitative and quantitative analysis, visualization tools, and usability best practices with a hands-on partnership approach. It includes:

CX Strategic AnalysisÂ - Turning data into actionable intelligence.Â The CX Strategic Analysis team offers in-depth understanding of CX insights, helping clients connect feedback from multiple touchpoints across the customer journey, while providing both tactical and strategic CX recommendations.

CX Architect ServicesÂ - Providing faster time-to-value for CX programs. The CX Architect team provides expertÂ guidance on how to build a winning CX program, apply proven best practices, and expertise to avoid costly pitfalls to ensure smooth and efficient implementations.

Usability ServicesÂ - Calibrating major design initiatives withÂ customer insights. The Usability teamÂ guidesÂ designÂ decisions that improve business outcomes by validating every decision in the design process with voice of customer data - well before any line of code is deployed.

SupportÂ &Â TrainingÂ - Providing partnership and world-class support forÂ ForeSeeÂ clients, including 70% of the Internet Retailer 100, 90% of U.S. government executive branch departments, 8 of the top 10 retail banks worldwide,Â and thousands of other companies and organizations. ForeSee'sÂ support team helps clients with training, implementation, and integration ofÂ ForeSeeÂ solutions.

AboutÂ ForeSee

ForeSeeÂ pioneered customer experience intelligence in 2001 and has become a recognized leader in Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions. The award-winningÂ ForeSee CX Suite helps more than 2,000 companies worldwide transform their VOC programs into a strategic business discipline that delivers economic impact.Â ForeSeeÂ is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI and has offices in New York; Washington, DC; St. Louis; Cleveland; San Francisco; Vancouver; and London. For more information, visitÂ www.foresee.com.