ForeSee Introduces Expanded Professional Services To Drive Client Customer Experience Programs

ForeSee, the leader in Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions, today announced new consulting and usability services to help retail, financial services, government, utilities and other clients make informed decisions and drive customer satisfaction. The full range of services from ForeSee's customer experience (CX) analysts, architects, and usability experts help companies better prioritize VOC data to build, grow, and operationalize CX programs.

Innovative organizations increasingly count on CX intelligence and the power of CX data to help guide their strategies. The mission of the 200-strong ForeSee professional services team is to help clients purposefully act on the most critical experience issues across the customer journey.

"The expansion of our professional services offerings helps our clients increase the impact of their CX programs, and through that, their business," said Justin Mason, Vice President of Global Professional Services at ForeSee. "We have a dedicated and enthusiastic team of analysts, architects, usability experts, and support teams who are the best in the business -- and who are passionate about helping our clients win on customer experience."

The core offerings from ForeSee Professional Services bring together both qualitative and quantitative analysis, visualization tools, and usability best practices with a hands-on partnership approach. It includes:

CX Strategic Analysis - Turning data into actionable intelligence. The CX Strategic Analysis team offers in-depth understanding of CX insights, helping clients connect feedback from multiple touchpoints across the customer journey, while providing both tactical and strategic CX recommendations.

CX Architect Services - Providing faster time-to-value for CX programs. The CX Architect team provides expert guidance on how to build a winning CX program, apply proven best practices, and expertise to avoid costly pitfalls to ensure smooth and efficient implementations.

Usability Services - Calibrating major design initiatives with customer insights. The Usability team guides design decisions that improve business outcomes by validating every decision in the design process with voice of customer data - well before any line of code is deployed.

Support & Training - Providing partnership and world-class support for ForeSee clients, including 70% of the Internet Retailer 100, 90% of U.S. government executive branch departments, 8 of the top 10 retail banks worldwide, and thousands of other companies and organizations. ForeSee's support team helps clients with training, implementation, and integration of ForeSee solutions.

About ForeSee

ForeSee pioneered customer experience intelligence in 2001 and has become a recognized leader in Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions. The award-winning ForeSee CX Suite helps more than 2,000 companies worldwide transform their VOC programs into a strategic business discipline that delivers economic impact. ForeSee is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI and has offices in New York; Washington, DC; St. Louis; Cleveland; San Francisco; Vancouver; and London. For more information, visit www.foresee.com.