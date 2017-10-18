CommScope Tells Convergence Story at Cable-Tec Expo 2017

New research suggests Generation Z children and young adults look at their cell phones every three minutes to stream music or play virtual games.1 CommScope (NASDAQ COMM) comes to Cable Tec Expo 2017 armed with the innovative tools to ensure network speed and reliability keeps up with that kind of demand.

"We have an unprecedented number of devices that need data, but mobile users have an expectation that the bandwidth is that of a wired connection," said Ric Johnsen, CommScope's senior vice president of outside plant business. "That's why our convergence story is so important. As our customers build deep fiber networks, they need to consider how to meet this wireless demand, regardless of if they have an FTTH or node +0 network. Whatever stage their deployment is in, we are there to support our customers."

Booth #1577 Highlights

In addition to showing convergence, CommScope will also discuss its impact on networking. A few of the company's experts will share their knowledge with Cable-Tec Expo visitors:

Also at Cable-Tec 2017, the Cable TV Pioneers will induct CommScope's Tony Finger into the Pioneer Class of 2017 during a black-tie event in Denver. Finger is the vice president of sales for service providers and MSOs for CommScope and has been with the company for 36 years.

"I am truly proud and honored to sponsor Tony for his induction into this year's class of Cable TV Pioneers," said Chris Bowick, retired chief technology officer of Cox Communications. "I have known and worked with Tony for almost 20 years both as his customer and as his friend. I can't think of a more deserving person to receive this prestigious award. Tony is the consummate professional, always putting his customers first, listening to their needs and delivering on those needs as promised."

Related Blog Posts and Videos:

FTTX Case Study Series eBook

Five Consumer Trends Driving Network Convergence in 2017

Fiber Crucial to Converged Network

Think Fiber eBook

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what's next and push the boundaries of what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 "The Always On Generation," CommScope research, Tech Intimates. October 2017