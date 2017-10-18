2017 SINET 16 Winners Announced

SINET, an organization focused on advancing cybersecurity innovation through public private collaboration, announced today the winners of its annual SINET 16 innovation competition. The winning companies were selected from a pool of over 130 applicants from nine different countries, including Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, and represent a range of solution providers that provide cutting edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. The selected companies will share their work with buyers, builders, investors and researchers during the SINET Showcase on Nov. 8 9, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

This year's applicant pool of early stage and emerging technology companies with revenues under $15 million was the most competitive since SINET began the initiative nine years ago. Entries were evaluated in a two-stage process by the SINET Showcase Steering Committee, which is comprised of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, and distinguished venture capital firms.

New to the 2017 SINET Showcase, SixThirty CYBER, a business development venture fund, will award one of the 16 Innovators with a capital investment of up to $100,000. The recipient will be determined by mutual agreement and will be predicated on the final selection of the SINET steering committee top 16 winners.

The 2017 SINET 16 Innovators are:

Centripetal Networks - Centripetal Networks specializes in Active Network Defense. The company capitalizes on the fact that over 90% of cyber breaches come from sources known beforehand. This knowledge is used in-line, to prevent breaches.

Fireglass - Fireglass allows users to click with confidence by eliminating malware and phishing from web and email without an endpoint agent. Organizations protected by Fireglass maximize user productivity while solving the operational overhead of web gateways through Fireglass' True Isolation™ technology.

Haystax Technologies - Haystax Technology is a leading security analytics platform provider. The company's mission is to deploy advanced security analytics and risk management software applications that enable decision-makers, analysts and security teams to quickly understand and act on virtually any type of threat in real time.

Infosec Global - Infosec Global provides technology innovation, thought leadership and expertise in cryptography and data protection. The company delivers products and services that secure data while helping governments and enterprises achieve trust through compliance to cryptographic regulations, worldwide.

iProov - iProov provides secure online authentication for users across all platforms, protected by unique, effective anti-spoofing technology. One Time Biometrics created with iProov's patented Flashmark Technology offer sustainable protection against forged replicas, replay attacks and compromised devices.

Menlo Security - Menlo Security believes it should be safe to "click" without fear of risk or compromise. Making the Internet safe required a new approach that contains and eliminates all malware, every time, and delivers a completely native user experience.

PatternEx - PatternEx is in the business of accelerating the detection of cyber attacks and facilitating responses to those attacks. Customers train our AI software to mimic their human analysts, which allows them to scale their security operations to address a larger attack surface- without increasing costs.

Phantom - Phantom is the 1st community-powered security automation & orchestration platform. It integrates existing products as a layer of "connective tissue". Work smart, respond fast, and strengthen defenses with Phantom achieving in seconds what takes hours with the army of products enterprises use daily.

Prevoty - Prevoty is dedicated to securing enterprises and the users they serve by automating defense and intelligence in all applications and services.

ProtectWise - ProtectWise™ is disrupting the security industry with its enterprise security platform that captures high fidelity network traffic, creates a lasting memory for the network, and delivers real time and retrospective alerting and analysis in a rich, innovative visualizer.

ThreatQuotient - ThreatQuotient provides a threat intelligence platform that empowers security teams to apply critical context, controls, and prioritization to massive amounts of threat data, both external and internal. The result is greater focus, reduction of false positives and accelerated detection and response.

Twistlock - Twistlock, founded in 2015, is the industry's first enterprise security suite for container security and provides enterprises with vulnerability management, CI integration, runtime defense, real-time threat intelligence and more.

vArmour - vArmour is a data center and cloud security company delivering intelligent policy-driven micro-segmentation. vArmour helps organizations protect critical applications and workloads with application visualization, policy intelligence, application segmentation and cyber deception.

Verodin - Verodin is defining the emerging concept of Instrumented Security. The Verodin Security Instrumentation Platform (SIP) removes assumptions and uncertainty by proving security. Verodin dynamically assesses the cumulative effectiveness of a company's entire security portfolio and measurably matures defenses.

Versive - Versive is an AI company at the core, dedicated to making machine learning simpler to apply to the toughest enterprise challenges, starting with cybersecurity. The Versive Security Engine helps companies detect the stealthiest threats and protect their brand and the bottom line.

Virtru - Virtru is a trusted provider of business privacy and data protection to 6,500 organizations around the world who require the ability to protect their most sensitive information and to selectively and securely share it with partners, customers and consumers.

"Congratulations to this year's SINET 16 Innovators," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "Of all the programs SINET hosts, the Showcase is my favorite because it provides an opportunity for the entrepreneur to have a voice in front of 350 attendees, many who are investors, buyers of cyber solutions and policy makers. SINET believes that one of the best ways to advance innovation is to increase awareness that technology exists to better society and this is exactly what the SINET 16 process enables."

ABOUT SINET SHOWCASE

SINET Showcase provides a platform for the business of Cybersecurity to take place. We connect innovative early stage and emerging growth Cybersecurity solution providers with system integrator, private industry and Federal Government markets including civilian, military and intelligence communities. Our goal is to highlight global entrepreneurs by increasing their product awareness to a select audience of venture capitalists, investment bankers as well as industry and Government buyers. The program is supported by the Department of Homeland Security, Science & Technology Directorate.

ABOUT SINET

SINET is a "Super-Connector" that accelerates Cybersecurity innovation into the global marketplace by providing trusted platforms for the business of Cyber to take place between; investors, entrepreneurs, large corporations and industry and government buyers. SINET events, sponsorship and membership opportunities have delivered unsurpassed value within the ecosystem of the entrepreneur; academia, science, private industry, investment banking, system integration, policy, innovators, venture capital and the Federal Government to include the civilian, military and intelligence agencies. Our forums take place in Silicon Valley, Vail, New York, Sydney, London, Scottsdale and Washington DC. www.security-innovation.org