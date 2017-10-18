Arbor Networks Introduces Radically Better DDoS Protection for Small and Medium Enterprise

Arbor Networks Inc., the security division of NETSCOUT (NASDAQ NTCT), announced today that it is making advanced DDoS protection available to small and medium sized businesses through a suite of affordable, flexible options that range from on premise appliances to virtualized solutions and Amazon Web Services support for unified protection across hybrid cloud environments. Enterprises no longer have to sacrifice performance for price or settle for bolted on, check the box DDoS protection solutions that lack essential functionality. These new offerings reflect Arbor's ongoing commitment to support enterprise of all sizes in protecting their networks from DDoS threats that continue to escalate in terms of their attack frequency, volume and complexity.

"Arbor's technology was originally developed to meet the exacting security and network availability needs of large enterprises. By adapting its technology to smaller and medium sized businesses, at prices and in form factors that better suit their business and operational models, Arbor is significantly expanding the level and quality of DDoS protection now available to these organizations. Given their reliance on cloud-based applications and digital services, network availability is as fundamental as electricity," said Rob Ayoub, Research Director in IDC's Security Products program.

Easy to Deploy & Operate

Whether deployed as an appliance, VM, or AWS instance, Arbor's APS solution is designed for smaller IT teams with limited resources. Easy to deploy with extensive built-in automation, its "plug & play" design means it can be quickly and easily installed using the default settings - even during an attack. In addition to its robust out-of-the-box capabilities, Arbor APS allows users to quickly fine tune protections specific to their network. The platform's intuitive UI and rich feature set have won recognition from industry analysts and award programs around the world.

World-Class DDoS Defense

Arbor recommends hybrid, or multi-layer defense to protect against all types of DDoS threats. Cloud-based protection is essential to defend against large, high volume attacks while on-premise protection, as delivered by Arbor's APS, also provides protection against complicated application-layer and TCP state-exhaustion attacks. Arbor APS incorporates sophisticated detection and mitigation technology providing a complete view of network activities, enabling fast and automatic blocking of attacks before they impact critical applications and services.

Arbor also extends, automates and integrates protection to the cloud by using Cloud Signaling technology to connect on-premise protection with cloud-based DDoS services. The APS can be set to alert upstream service providers, such as your ISP or Arbor Cloud, when larger attacks threaten availability, ensuring the rapid mitigation of DDoS attacks before they overwhelm local resources.

Integrated Global Threat Intelligence

Beyond the product benefits, Arbor provides visibility into internet traffic and threats, as well as the actionable insights and threat protections from our world-renowned security research team. The ATLAS Intelligence Feed provides the products with automated, continuously updated protections from the latest and most serious threats targeting your business.

About Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks, the security division of NETSCOUT, is driven to protect the infrastructure and ecosystem of the internet. It is the principle upon which we were founded in 2000; and remains the common thread that runs through all that we do today. Arbor's approach is rooted in the study of network traffic. Arbor's suite of visibility, DDoS protection and advanced threat solutions provide customers with a micro view of their network enhanced by a macro view of global internet traffic and emerging threats through our ATLAS infrastructure. Sourced from more than 300 service provider customers, ATLAS delivers intelligence based on insight into approximately 1/3 of global internet traffic. Supported by Arbor's Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT), smart workflows and rich user context, Arbor's network insights help customers see, understand and solve the most complex and consequential security challenges facing their organizations.

To learn more about Arbor products and services, please visit our website at arbornetworks.com or follow on Twitter @ArborNetworks. Arbor's research, analysis and insight is shared via the ASERT blog. For a global data visualization of DDoS attacks that leverages our ATLAS intelligence, visit the Digital Attack Map, a collaboration with Jigsaw, an incubator within Alphabet, Google's parent company (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

