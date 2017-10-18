DXC Technology Adds Turbonomic as a Platform Automation Standard

Turbonomic today announced that it has entered into a multi year agreement with DXC Technology (NYSE DXC), the world's leading independent, end to end IT services company, as an automation standard to help drive DXC's infrastructure services transformation forward. The Turbonomic management platform is playing a central role in DXC's modernized infrastructure services and hybrid cloud offerings. The platform enables DXC to achieve greater operational efficiency and application performance through intelligent automation and elimination of manual tasks.

DXC Technology, which was formed in April 2017 from the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, manages millions of workloads for nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients across 70 countries. DXC is now deploying Turbonomic as a server platform automation standard across all geographies, customer types, and varieties of its managed service offerings.

This agreement marks the largest single contract in Turbonomic's history, and builds upon the company's more than 1,700 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million workloads supported around the world today.

"Pragmatic and effective automation is critical to IT transformation, which remains at the top of our customers' agenda," said Stephen Hilton, executive vice president, Global Delivery Organization, at DXC Technology. "We pride ourselves on service delivery teams that are the most skilled and productive in the technology industry. With Turbonomic, these teams benefit from autonomous, intelligent decision making and task execution, which allows them to further enable the digital transformation agenda of our clients through secure and scalable hybrid clouds."

"DXC Technology serves the world's largest organizations through IT and cloud transformation," said Benjamin Nye, CEO at Turbonomic. "In doing so, DXC recognizes the critical role automation plays as IT transformation and hybrid cloud adoption create complexity that is well beyond a human's ability to efficiently manage and optimize. We're proud to be helping DXC deliver even more value to their customers."

About Turbonomic Turbonomic delivers enterprise organizations with automation software that enables on-premises and public cloud to self-manage in real-time, thereby assuring performance while lowering cost and maintaining compliance. The Turbonomic platform matches workload demand to infrastructure supply, helping customers maintain a perpetual desired state of application health. Serving customers since 2010, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey.