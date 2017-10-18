ScanSource to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results on November 6, 2017

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, announced today that it plans to release first quarter fiscal year 2018 results for the period ended September 30, 2017 on Monday, November 6, 2017 at approximately 4 00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, November 6, 2017, at 5 00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.'s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992, the Company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina. ScanSource ranks #647 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.