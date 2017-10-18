HFN and Avant Communications Partner Accelerating Delivery of SDN and Hybrid Network Services

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), a premier data transport provider offering high bandwidth, low latency fiber networking solutions for financial, content, carrier and enterprise customers, announced its partnership with Avant Communications, the leader in channel sales enablement for next generation IT solutions, to drive its software defined network (SDN) and hybrid solutions commercial excellence across its channel network.

As a channel sales enablement leader, AVANT will support HFN's channel to lead, qualify and select the right solution with our portfolio of partners. The partnership is a strategic addition to AVANT's portfolio, offering its channel partners the high-performance network services customers demand to leverage and access to next-generation IT services like SD-WAN, Colocation and cloud solutions.

"We see the customer community continue to evolve towards software defined networking (SDN) and hybrid solutions, which require a portfolio of cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions," comments Keith Muller, Chief Operations Officer, HFN. "AVANT enables our channel partners to meet their needs in deploying WAN and hybrid infrastructure solutions. AVANT's expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools scales up and fuels our services business growth."

"HFN continues to expand into fiber networking solutions into areas, such as SDN and hybrid which makes them a strong fit for AVANT's channel partners," adds Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder, AVANT. AVANT partners can contact their Partner Manager to begin selling HFN's network services effective immediately.

ABOUT HUDSON FIBER NETWORK (HFN)

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a premier data transport provider, offering flexible networking solutions to help increase network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures for financial, content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN spanning the top 16 markets in the U.S. The HFN suite of purpose-built solutions enables clients with increased network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures.

Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between key U.S. and global metropolitan markets. HFN was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

For more information, please visit www.hudsonfiber.com or contact us at 1-888-HFN-4573.