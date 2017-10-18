GTT Announces New Ultra-Low Latency Routes for Financial Markets

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the addition of ultra low latency transport services to key financial centers in Latin America, Asia and Africa, as well as the global launch of its Time Synchronization service.

The new ultra-low latency routes include New York to Mexico City, Hong Kong to Tokyo, Hong Kong to Singapore, Mumbai to Singapore, and Johannesburg to London. Financial trading firms can leverage these routes to expand into growing markets for electronic trading activity, including foreign exchange, equities and futures. The ultra-low latency service expansion complements GTT's recent entry into Brazil and augments its latency footprint, including GTT Express, the fastest transatlantic fiber optic cable connecting major financial centers in North America and Europe.

The new routes run on GTT's recently launched Ethernet Direct service platform, which is highly scalable and customizable to meet unique capacity, diversity and latency performance requirements. GTT backs each service with a latency service level agreement, ensuring that trading platforms operate with near real-time access to vital market information. GTT's low latency footprint includes more than 60 unique low latency routes, connecting over 130 financial exchanges around the world.

GTT's Time Synchronization service complements its ultra-low latency transport services, offering clients a single source of time across their entire trading infrastructure, to correlate data sets and time-stamp trade executions within sub-microsecond Coordinated Universal Time accuracy.

"Our new ultra-low latency routes and Time Synchronization service build upon GTT's leadership and commitment to the financial services sector," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "Clients can benefit from enhanced reach throughout the global financial trading ecosystem, as well as unparalleled latency, security and accuracy, providing them with immediate access to financial trading information and a competitive advantage."

About GTT

