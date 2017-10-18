David Pearson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE KFY) today announced that David Pearson has joined the firm as Senior Client Partner, Global Account Leader, Technology. He will be based in the firm's Stamford office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Mr. Pearson was with Aquatiq Global where he served as CEO and CFO. Previously, he spent more than twenty years at Deloitte in a number of senior leadership roles including: Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Global Information Security Officer, Global Sustainability Leader, CEO of Deloitte CIS and Audit & Enterprise Services Leader.

Mr. Pearson has more than twenty-five years of progressive leadership experience directing substantial growth teams and organizations within professional services, and leading and building key client accounts. He has deep technology, telecommunications, and media sector expertise and has worked with private and public companies in the U.S. and internationally.

"David brings to the firm exceptional knowledge of the technology sector. He's a seasoned leader and has a strong record of client service and business development," said Werner Penk, President, Korn Ferry Global Technology Sector.

Mr. Pearson has a B.B.A. in Accounting from Simon Fraser University.

