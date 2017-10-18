Global Experts Take the Stage at RSA® Conference 2017 Abu Dhabi Seizing the Power of Opportunity

RSAÂ Conference, the world's leading information security conference and exposition, has announced its program of speakers for the third RSA Conference Abu Dhabi, set to take place from November 7 8 at the Emirates Palace. Regional and global experts will take the stage to discuss a range of topics including Cybercrime, Security Strategy, Infrastructure and Operations, Blockchain, AI, Cloud, IoT & Ransomware.

Keeping in line with the tradition of concluding on a high note, this year the Conference will close with the former Director General of the United Kingdom's MI5, Dame Stella Rimington, who is well renowned for her successful career, which spans across countersubversion, counterespionage and counterterrorism. Dame Stella will cover topics of leadership and teamwork, in addition to anecdotes about her life and career.

Other keynote presentations from industry leaders include:

"The battle between security professionals and criminals is commonly referred to as a cat and mouse game. Enterprises need to leverage every tool at their disposal to gain an advantage against criminals, who continue to perpetrate threats at a high rate. By bringing together the industries creme de la crÃ¨me at RSA Conference 2017 Abu Dhabi, we create the ideal platform for the power of opportunity to be realized, therefore equipping individuals with the right knowledge, to better defend their business assets," said Linda Gray Martin, General Manager RSA Conferences.

To register, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/ad17/register For the full speaker list, please visit: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/ad17/speakers

Media can register for a complimentary RSA Conference 2017 Abu Dhabi press pass by visiting: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/ad17/media

About RSA Conference

RSAÂ® Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com.

RSA is either a registered trademark or trademark of EMC Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.