Veeam Appoints Shaun McLagan as Senior Vice President, APJ

VeeamÂ Software, the Availability for the Always On Enterprise innovator, today announced the appointment of Shaun McLagan to lead the combined Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region as the Senior Vice President, APJ. Veeam has created this new role after several years of strong growth to bring the APJ region together under one leader. McLagan will report directly to Peter McKay, Co CEO and President for Veeam.

Q2 results saw total revenue bookings grow by 18 percent year-over-year in the APJ region and the cloud business reported an increase of 17 percent in Veeam Cloud and Service Providers (VCSP) transactions over the last financial year via more than 1,600 VCSPs. Within the region, Veeam customers grew to 15,300 and partners increased to 5,300, further demonstrating the importance of this region and its contribution to Veeam's overall growth.

McLagan is an industry veteran with more than 20 years' experience across sales, pre-sales and consulting roles; a global leader who has held positions with leading IT companies including EMC, Oracle and HP in Singapore, Australia and Canada. Most recently, McLagan served as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan for Data Protection Solutions at Dell EMC. Prior to that, he led RSA in Australia and New Zealand as General Manager.

"This is a pivotal time for Veeam, especially in the APJ region, as advances in virtualization and cloud computing are allowing organizations to accelerate digital transformation. Veeam Availability solutions for virtual, physical and cloud environments keep digital businesses "Always-On" and ensure data is always available, protected and managed," said McLagan. "The APJ region has very different dynamics as to where its growth is coming from and it's a great opportunity for me to join a company that's going through change in a tremendous market and to take the business to the next level. I will be looking to ensure that all the teams across APJ from our ProPartners to our alliance partners understand the vision of what we're going to become and for us all to get there."

McLagan will leverage his experience building relationships with business decision makers, augmenting the company's foothold in the enterprise as it continues to post double-digit revenue growth.

"Asia Pacific and Japan forms a critical region for Veeam as we are on track to be a $1.5 billion company by 2020," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. "Veeam enjoys rich relationships and synergies with partners, alliances, and customers across the region as they travel down the path toward digital transformation. Shaun brings extensive industry experience and expertise to the Veeam team and will be a strong leader to drive continued growth across APJ."

"Cisco is thrilled to be collaborating with Veeam as part of our Solutions Plus Program. Together, our partners will be able to deliver pre-validated designs to address multi-cloud data driven environments simply. Shaun's appointment comes at an exciting time for Cisco as we intend to foster greater collaboration between our teams. This will deliver seamless availability around HyperFlex and UCS solutions to drive our customers' digital transformation efforts." - Vicki Batka, Vice President, Partner Organization, Asia Pacific and Japan, Cisco.

"Congratulations to Veeam for appointing a strong leader in APJ. Shaun is a consummate professional with the right expertise to lead the company's continued growth in the region. Pure has a great partnership with Veeam with our joint data protection solutions, and I look forward to taking it to the next level with Shaun and his team." - Michael Alp, Regional Vice President, Pure Storage Asia Pacific and Japan.

"I've known Shaun for several years and I see this as a strategic appointment decision by Veeam. He brings with him a rich heritage of experience from EMC and RSA; where he took the company through a four-year winning streak during his time in the ANZ region. Westcon has enjoyed a solid relationship with Veeam across all teams and we have built strong joint go-to-market offerings. We currently hold the lion's share of the market in New Zealand and look forward to growing it further with Shaun and his ANZ team." - Dave Rosenberg, Managing Director, NZ, Westcon Group

"As companies continue with digital transformation programs keeping systems online and protecting data is a growing business differentiator. With more services moving to the cloud, IT and business leaders are pressed to backup data and ensure it is secure. Telsyte's research indicates storage and data protection is a top five consideration for developing a hybrid capability among CIOs." - Foad Fadaghi, Managing Director, Telsyte.

