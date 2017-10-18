Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ SMSI) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2017 financial results following the close of regular trading on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 1 30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Smith Micro third quarter 2017 results may be accessed as follows:

Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Available at Smith Micro's News Room.

Dial 1-877-270-2148 ten minutes prior to the start of the call. International participants can call +1 412-902-6510. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference.

http://services.choruscall.com/links/smsi171025.html

The conference call webcast will be available for replay in the Smith Micro Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc.