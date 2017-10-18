Boost the Connectivity and Memory on Your Phone with FuZion

IDEMIA (formerly known as OT Morpho), the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, today announces the solution for a problem everyone encounters the choice between connectivity and memory for one's smartphone. With FuZion, a fantastic device combining the technologies of a SIM card with a microSD card, users will never have to make this choice again.

Nowadays, most people need to have two SIM cards, one for personal use and the other for a professional one. At the same time, people require their smartphone to have a lot of memory. That is why today, more and more smartphones have a dual SIM tray, with a hybrid slot for two SIM cards or for one SIM card and a microSD card. With FuZion, no compromises: users can simultaneously have two SIM cards and a microSD card in their phone.

FuZion is available for more than 50 smartphone models from seven major manufacturers. This new technology will soon be up and running on other connected objects, such as cameras, wearables, etc. Thanks to this new device, connected objects will be more efficient and benefit from larger memory to store pictures, videos and other data.

"This breakthrough in the industry demonstrates IDEMIA's ability to lead the market and open the way to new businesses, while securing and facilitating the life of millions of people and billions of connected objects. FuZion is a revolution and IDEMIA is pioneering its use", said Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA's Executive Vice-President of the Mobile Network Operators activity.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT sectors.

With close to €3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter