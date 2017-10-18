GSMA and AIC Encourage Greater Engagement among RCEP Countries to Enable a Truly Pan-Asian Digital Economy

The GSMA and the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) today urged the participating countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) for greater commitment and engagement. As representatives of leading companies that operate in the region and promote the digital economy, the GSMA and AIC believe that the RCEP can play a critical role in enabling positive policy development in the digital economy and reducing or removing barriers and restrictions that suppress digital trade and investments in the Asia Pacific region.

"The RCEP will play an increasingly important role in the region's digital future, as it involves all of the largest Asian economies, including both ASEAN and non-ASEAN nations," said Alasdair Grant, head of Asia Pacific for the GSMA. "This is even more critical in light of the stalled talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, as well as the growing need for innovation, productivity, economic growth and job creation in today's digital economies. Services and trade in services are growing rapidly in Asia Pacific. This is a vital source of growth for countries in a changing economic environment."

"RCEP has the opportunity to set the trade rules that are necessary to ensure a growing digital economy across Asia - the protection of cross-border data flows is a critical part of this," said Jeff Paine, Managing Director of AIC.

In particular, the GSMA and AIC strongly support an RCEP outcome that drives progress toward the following objectives:

The GSMA and AIC encourage participating countries to ensure an outcome that contains explicit provisions to secure the above, which will enable the RCEP to create a trade environment fit for the digital age as well as develop future economic competitiveness of its member countries.

