Accenture Interactive and SAP Hybris Team to Take the Customer Experience in Commerce Beyond Transactions

AccentureÂ (NYSE ACN)Â and SAPÂ SE (NYSE SAP)Â are expanding their alliance inÂ the area of commerce experiences services.Â The companies announced plans for Accenture Interactive andÂ SAPÂ HybrisÂ 1Â to develop a platform that will help clients build and curate contextual, personalized experiences for customers that span the entire commerce offering from marketing, eCommerce and offline shopping to customer service and loyalty management.

With the new platform, Accenture Interactive and SAP Hybris intend to enable B2C and B2B companies in the retail, telecommunications and resources industries to:

Pilot projects conducted by Accenture Interactive with clients from the retail sector on an early-stage version of the platform have delivered impressive results. Initial results from the pilot projects indicate that clients may experience positive outcomes that include increased sales by up to 30 percent, reduced operational costs by as much as 25 percent, and up to a 700 percent return on investment.

Anatoly Roytman, global digital commerce lead, Accenture Interactive, said: "Commerce is substantially more than the transaction, it's now the entire customer experience. We're seeing the clear need for an 'experience conductor' to orchestrate the multitude of data sources, applications, and channels that are required to put the customer at the heart of the experience. With this new platform we're building with SAP Hybris, we want to help clients create the best customer experiences on the planet."

Don Matejko, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Field Operations for SAP Hybris solutions, said: "SAP Hybris' mission is to enable our customers to stay connected with the frequently shifting needs of their customers and prospects, and enabling organizations to connect the front office and back office in real time - linking people, inventory, supply chain, pricing and customers together. The new platform Accenture Interactive and SAP are co-developing will break down costly, siloed systems and replace them with innovative, integrated solutions that simplify the front office. This will make them easy to do business with and at the same time give each customer a consistent, personalized experienceÂ across all channels."

Accenture Interactive and SAP Hybris plan to combine a range of their proven, proprietary B2C and B2B commerceÂ applicationsÂ and services for customer analytics, content management, user experience design, marketing, customer service, omnichannel management, and personalization on the new platform. This will include the full suite of SAP Hybris solutions, solutions built on SAP Leonardo technology, and data-driven personalization solutions from Accenture Interactive. The plan for the platform is to also use and integrate with existing client applications and point solutions as necessary.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 425,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Interactive helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive is ranked the world's largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report. To learn more, followÂ usÂ @@accentureACTIVEÂ and visitÂ www.accentureinteractive.com.

1 SAP Hybris is a brand name launched in January 2016 to represent the SAP solutions for customer engagement and commerce as well as the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company hybris AG, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.

