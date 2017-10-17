The Body Shop Switzerland Transforms the Shopping Experience with Axway

The Body Shop, an international beauty business, is leveraging AxwayÂ (Paris AXW) (Euronext AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, to improve the customer experience at retail stores throughout Switzerland. With Axway Appcelerator, The Body Shop has been able to rethink its customer loyalty program, integrate massive amounts of data, and successfully implement an innovative new mobile application to increase in store purchases. The new Axway powered Love Your Body Club mobile app has enabled The Body Shop to deliver personalized and contextualized experience to more than 90,000 customers in Switzerland.

Formed in 1976, The Body Shop is an international, ethical beauty business that sells more than 900 different beauty products in 2,600 stores worldwide and online. To build on its successful business in Switzerland and enhance the experience it offers to customers in the country, The Body Shop worked with Axway to completely revamp its Love Your Body Club customer loyalty program. Available on iOS and Android, the new Axway-powered Love Your Body Club mobile app uses Dashboard API to let shoppers receive tailored offers, earn vouchers, get invited to special events, shop for products, view their purchase history and locate stores. By tapping into internal and external data using a cohesive customer experience network, the innovative new app can deliver contextualized experiences by notifying loyalty program members of offers as they near a store. If customers are interested, the app presents a QR code that can be redeemed at checkout or a voucher that can be redeemed online.

"We have always been committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience," said Angelika Lanen, CEO, The Body Shop. "By working with Axway to leverage the latest mobile innovations, we have been able to successfully transform our Love Your Body Club program and give our customers across Switzerland a truly unique shopping experience."

With Axway Appcelerator, The Body Shop was able to meet unique needs of the Swiss market where multiple languages are spoken. By incorporating a simple in-app language switching that doesn't require changing mobile device system settings, the app enables The Body Shop to provide shoppers with a seamless and efficient shopping experience. Via the Analytics API, The Body Shop can also track app opens, session lengths, device use, and pinpoint the customer's region - components useful in improving the individual customized experience.

The Body Shop was also able to streamline the checkout process by temporarily auto-adjusting the user's screen brightness for easy scanning of QR codes by the point-of-sale system. In addition, in-store staff can view and repurchase recently bought items for customers to accelerate checkout times.

"Many of our customersÂ look at providing immersive customer experiences by building great apps that can run on a range of different devices while connecting to massive amounts of backend data," said Hendrik Unkenholz, Head of Development at Smilla AG, digital agency responsible for development of The BodyShop app. "Thanks to Axway Appcelerator, we could develop the innovative app for The Body Shop withÂ significantly decreased development time, without compromising the ability to support the app anywhere on any device. In addition, with Appcelerator, we could maintain the app on a single codebase, saving both time and money."

"Axway Appcelerator has enabled The Body Shop to build new digital engagement models in order to meet skyrocketing customer expectations," said Nick Ferrante, executive vice president global sales, Axway. "With Axway Appcelerator, The Body Shop has been able to unlock the value of data in order to anticipate and adapt to changing customer expectations by quickly designing a differentiated mobile app that improves the shopping experience and ultimately drives brand loyalty and sales."

About Axway Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFYâ„¢, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, heightens collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com/en.

About The Body Shop Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired skincare, hair care and make-up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop pioneered the philosophy that business can be a force for good and this ethos is still the brand's driving force.