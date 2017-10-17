ADTRAN, Inc. Reports 28% Increase in Earnings for the Third Quarter 2017 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ ADTN) reported results for the third quarter 2017. For the quarter, sales were $185.1 million compared to $168.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. Net income was $15.9 million compared to $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2016. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.33 compared to $0.26 for the third quarter of 2016. Non GAAP earnings per share were $0.37 compared to $0.26 for the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 42%. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We are very pleased with the company's performance in the third quarter as we continued to see strong sales in our domestic ultra-broadband solutions and services, which have more than doubled from the same period last year. Total company revenues grew by 10% compared to the same period last year as a result of strength in both our Network Solutions segment and a record performance in our services revenues, which again grew at a double-digit pace. We were also pleased to see growth in our Customer Devices category in the quarter. Our customers are increasingly relying on ADTRAN to help them plan, provision and deploy network assets to the best effect, ensuring the network is prepared for the emergence of exciting applications and mission critical services."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2017. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2017. The ex-dividend date is October 31, 2017, and the payment date is November 15, 2017.

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the successful development and market acceptance of new products, the degree of competition in the market for such products, the product and channel mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies, and other risks detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Supplemental Information

Restructuring Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Restructuring expense was recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of Income categories for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

Supplemental Information

Acquisition Related Expenses, Amortizations and Adjustments

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

On August 4, 2011, we closed on the acquisition of Bluesocket, Inc., on May 4, 2012, we closed on the acquisition of the Nokia Siemens Networks Broadband Access business (NSN BBA), and on September 13, 2016, we closed on the acquisition of CommScope's active fiber business (CommScope). Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 for all three transactions are as follows:

Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, net of tax

The acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments above were recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of Income categories for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments included in operating expenses

Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

Provision for income taxes

Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, net of tax

Supplemental Information

Stock-based Compensation Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of sales

Tax benefit for expense associated with non-qualified options, PSUs, RSUs and restricted stock

(402

)

(218

)

(1,215

)

(643

)

Reconciliation of GAAP net income per share, diluted, to

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

(Unaudited)

Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments