Securus Listens Carefully to Inmates and Friends/Family Members Before Making Investments in Technologies

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring announced today that its product development and acquisition program is significantly shaped by input from inmates, friends family members, corrections, and law enforcement officials.

"We don't purchase a company or technology or develop a product with our software teams without input from our jail/prison customers and inmates and their friends and family members," said Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies.

"We have millions of direct interactions each year with inmates, friends/family, wardens, jailers, sheriffs, parolees, facility IT staffs, and others in the industry, so we watch, look, and try to understand on an explicit and implicit basis - what they need for efficiency, recidivism reduction, inmate job searches, successful entry into society, safety, investigative, inmate education, and security reasons. There is a wealth of information in front of us - so we use that to make decisions on acquisitions and our development efforts," said Smith.

Here are some examples of using customer-specific data for product development and acquisition investments:

Facility or Inmate/Friend/Family Issue(s)

Securus Response

"The point here is that we listen carefully to our facility customers AND our inmate/friends/family customers - and do our best to build and buy products to satisfy their requirements. We put almost everything that we make in terms of profit back into our business - that allows us to have the broadest product set that exists today. That commitment helps all of our customers. It's an investment in their futures by Securus. We serve on the front line of serving inmates and friends/family in responsible ways - and to be more than 'lip service' to improving lives. We made a +$1 billion investment and are proud of that," concluded Smith.

