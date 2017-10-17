Exomedicine Institute Appoints Pam Platt as Chief Storyteller

The Exomedicine Institute, headquartered in Lexington, KY, announced that Pam Platt has been appointed as "chief storyteller." As such, her primary charge is to share the stories of how some of the next medical breakthroughs may not be on the planet Earth.

Platt comes to the job with storytelling skills honed over a lengthy journalism career, which included reporting and editing positions in news and editorial departments. Her last newspaper position was editorial director of the Courier-Journal in Louisville, KY. It is a position she previously held at Florida Today in Brevard County, FL, where she picked up her almost lifelong interest in space. She spent some of her teen years watching Apollo launches on beaches not far from Kennedy Space Center, and subsequent years working at the Space Coast newspaper allowed her to write stories and editorials about the Space Shuttle program and the people who made it happen, in addition to her other duties there.

"I was never a beat writer for space when I worked on the Space Coast," Platt said, "and I never thought my life in Kentucky would offer me the opportunity to be and do that after I left my newspaper career - and Florida. Which just goes to show you: Anything is possible. I am so excited to bring stories and news of other possibilities - ones dealing with the potential of making people's lives better through space and science - to the widest possible audience. I'm particularly proud that this Exomedicine initiative, which has global implications, is born, bred and based in Kentucky."

Platt will use multiple platforms to tell the often human stories about companies, organizations, scientists and the potential beneficiaries emerging from this exciting new frontier in the microgravity environment of space. She also will work as a media liaison for the Exomedicine Institute.

Kris Kimel, founder of the Exomedicine Institute, said, "Pam brings passion and commitment to the subject of space and the job of storytelling, which is so critical to making this new era in space real and meaningful to people on Earth. We're excited not just to start the work of sharing stories, but to see where this storytelling adventure might lead."

The Exomedicine Institute is a private, nonprofit, collaborative enterprise focused on the research and development of new medical solutions in the microgravity environment of space for novel applications on Earth. The Institute will work in collaboration with Space Tango, NASA, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), and other companies, universities and organizations to foster novel, fast-paced, transformative solutions to important contemporary biomedical problems. For more information, visit http://www.exomedicine.com.