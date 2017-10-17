Radisys to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 7

Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced it will distribute its third quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at approximately 1 00 p.m. Pacific Time (4 00 p.m. Eastern Time). Subsequent to the press release, Brian Bronson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radisys, and Jon Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 2 00 p.m. Pacific Time (5 00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the live conference call using the following information:

Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast Information : Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call Number: 1-888-333-0027 International Call Number: 1-706-634-4990 Conference ID: 19225507 Webcast: http://www.radisys.com/investor-relations

Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and until Friday, November 24, 2017, at midnight Pacific Time. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the conference ID is 19225507. International callers should dial 1-404-537-3406 and enter the same conference ID at the prompt. A webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (http://www.radisys.com/investor-relations) for approximately 60 days.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

