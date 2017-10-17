Keysight Technologies, Qualcomm First to Announce Successful Demonstration of 5G Data Connection With a Modem Chipset

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE KEYS) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today achieved a very important milestone towards the reality of 5G commercialization. Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies successfully achieved a 5G data connection in a single chip 5G modem with Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and the QualcommÂ Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset.

"Keysight is excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies on this important 5G milestone," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager, Wireless Devices and Operators, Keysight. "As the 5G NR standards near completion, we believe our solutions will enable the entire ecosystem to realize the promise of 5G."

"Reaching this significant milestone combines the expertise of both companies in driving toward the commercial launch of 5G in 2019," added Serge Willenegger, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are delighted to work together with Keysight in helping to accelerate our delivery of enhanced mobile broadband experiences to consumers."

Keysight's powerful 5G development test solutions provide the necessary in-depth insight to chipset and device manufacturers to analyze and debug the behavior of their entire 5G modem as they develop emerging technology. Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 5G RF DVT Toolset are two recently announced solutions in Keysight's new 5G network emulation solution (NES) portfolio which uses the new UXM 5G wireless test set.

Additional Information

More information about the 5G Protocol R&D toolset is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G-Protocol. More information about the 5G RF DVT toolset is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G-RF. Images are available at www.keysight.com/find/5GNES-images. Video demonstrations of Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions are available on YouTube.

About Keysight in 5G

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysight's 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.