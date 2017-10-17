CES Unveiled Amsterdam to Feature IoT, Smart Cities and Robotics

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that more than 35 companies will showcase innovative products at the first ever CES Unveiled Amsterdam, breaking the record for most exhibitors at an inaugural Unveiled event abroad. The event follows the fifth CES Unveiled Paris and serves as a preview of the innovative technology on display at CES 2018. CES Unveiled Amsterdam is scheduled to run from 1 30 5 30 PM on October 26, 2017 at the Beurs van Berlage.

"CES Unveiled Amsterdam is on track to break nearly all of our inaugural-year records for an Unveiled event abroad. From attendees to exhibitors, the tech community in the Netherlands and surrounding countries is showing unparalleled levels of interest in this event," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "With its Smart Cities initiatives, the Amsterdam startup scene is one of a kind and will be prominently featured at this event."

Products on display will span multiple verticals, including augmented and virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. HRH Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands will deliver opening remarks, followed by a CTA market trends presentation and CES news conference. Also featured in the program is a panel discussion on how connectivity improves our lives by high-level executives from global brands such as LibertyGlobal, Phillips, Pricer and TomTom.

The full programming schedule for CES Unveiled Amsterdam can be found online and below:

12:30-1:30 PM: Registration

1:30-1:40 PM: Introduction and Welcome Remarks

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

HRH Prince Constantijn, the Netherlands

1:40-2:05 PM: CTA Trends and Market Research Presentation

Steve Koenig, Sr. Director Market Research, CTA

2:05-2:35 PM: CES 2018 News Conference

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA

2:35-3 PM: Fireside Chat & Panel Discussion: Connectivity Improving Our Lives

Charles Jackson, Deputy CEO, Pricer

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

Willem Strijbosch, Head Autonomus Driving, TomTom

Jeoren Tas, Chief Innovation Officer, Philips

Manuel Kohnstamm, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, LibertyGlobal

3-3:20 PM: Closing Remarks

HRH Prince Constantijn, the Netherlands

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

3:20-3:30 PM: Q&A with CTA Executives

3:30-5:30 PM: Networking Reception & Tabletop Exhibition

CTA is partnering with StartupDelta, led by HRH Prince Constantijn, to bring the region's most innovative startups to the event. A part of the CES Unveiled series, CES Unveiled Amsterdam provides budding startups, established brands, buyers, investors and top tier media the opportunity to gather, create partnerships and discuss the latest technology trends.

A full exhibitor lineup can be found here. Check out what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Unveiled Amsterdam with this video playlist. For more information about exhibiting or attending the event, please visit CES.tech/Unveiled Amsterdam.

A featured startup at CES Unveiled Amsterdam is a UK-based company, Sure Petcare. Sure Petcare, the pet technology specialist, has been developing an award-winning range of microchip-operated pet doors and feeders for the last ten years. Earlier this year, the Microchip Pet Door Connect, the first of the connected range, was introduced to provide insights into pets' behavior and support proactive pet care.

