Bradium Technologies and Microsoft Settle Patent Lawsuit

General Patent Corporation (GPC), a leading patent licensing firm, announced today that its subsidiary, Bradium Technologies LLC (Bradium), has settled its patent infringement litigation with Microsoft.

Bradium sued Microsoft in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware in 2015 (Case No. 1:15 CV 31). The trial was scheduled for January of 2018. The parties have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement. Microsoft has taken a license under the Bradium patents, but other terms and conditions of the settlement are confidential.

"We are pleased to reach a settlement and to license Microsoft under the Bradium patents," said Alexander Poltorak, Chairman and CEO of General Patent Corporation.

Bradium owns an extensive patent portfolio, which generally relates to optimizing image delivery over limited bandwidth communications channels by reducing latency in transmitting full resolution images over the Internet, particularly for complex images such as geographic, topographic and other highly detailed maps. GPC is the manager and exclusive licensing agent for Bradium.

About General Patent Corporation

General Patent Corporation, headquartered in Suffern, N.Y., is a leading patent licensing boutique. GPC represents inventors, businesses, universities and other patent owners in patent licensing and enforcement matters. Founded in 1987, GPC is the oldest patent enforcement firm in the world and is the managing member of Bradium Technologies LLC. For more information, visit www.generalpatent.com.

About Bradium Technologies LLC

Bradium Technologies LLC owns a patent portfolio comprising U.S. Patent Nos. 7,139,794, 7,644,131, 7,908,343, 8,924,506, 9,253,239, 9,635,136, 9,641,644, 9,641,645, and pending patent applications. Bradium Technologies is managed by General Patent Corporation. A non-exclusive license under this patent portfolio is available on reasonable terms. For licensing terms, please contact Kathlene Ingham at (845) 368-4000 x107. Additional information is available at www.bradiumtechnologies.com.