The New Foldable Smartphone ZTE Axon M with Dual Screens Transforms the Mobile Experience for Consumers

ZTE Mobile Devices today announced the category defining ZTE Axon M, a foldable smartphone with dual screens that delivers a revolutionary smartphone experience to enable consumers to multitask and enjoy content in a better way. The ZTE Axon M provides the multitasking capabilities of two screens and a viewable screen size of a tablet, yet is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, fitting easily into a pocket. Coming soon to consumers through leading partners in the US, Japan, China and Europe, the ZTE Axon M delivers new experiences never before seen in the smartphone market.

"The ZTE Axon M is the beginning of true smartphone innovation, and ZTE is leading the way," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "The mobile technology ecosystem and consumer habits have evolved over the past several years, but the smartphone design has only slightly varied throughout that time until today, with the introduction of the Axon M. Consumers need and expect more from their current smartphones and we are proud to partner with carriers around the world to transform their mobile experience."

The foldable smartphone ZTE Axon M with dual screens provides unlimited potential through enhancing consumers' mobile experience with four different modes:

Dual Mode (A/B): One Device, Two Screens, Unlimited Potential

Allowing consumers to use two apps on two different screens at the same time, Dual mode provides unlimited potential in app combinations so consumers can do more, all at once. Watch your favorite professional basketball team or PGA tournament one screen while ordering a pizza online with the second screen. Watch your favorite show and message friends at the same time on the latest plot twists. Or update your social status while checking your weekly calendar.

Extended Mode (/-): Tablet-Like Experience

Consumers can stream, email and play games on a full 6.75-inch Full HD display through Extended mode. From Candy Crush Saga to Google Calendars to shopping online and many more, you can view content on a larger screen when wanted, to make your experience easy, seamless and efficient.

Mirror Mode (A/A): Share Content Without Crowding

Viewing any content with a large group of friends has never been easier. Mirror mode allows consumers to display the same content at the same time on both screens, whether it is the latest movie or a Powerpoint presentation or the latest viral video. Simply fold the device in Mirror mode and place it on a table for easy viewing from two separate sides of the device.

Traditional (A): A Familiar Smartphone Experience

The ZTE Axon M delivers a premium smartphone experience for those wanting a great, everyday smartphone without sacrificing anything. Consumers can make phone calls, text, browse the web and more from one screen when folded, fitting easily into a pocket. With a uniquely crafted single 20MP camera, acting as both the rear-facing and selfie camera, consumers can capture stunning images, 4k video and the best selfie possible.

The ZTE Axon M creates an entirely new foldable smartphone category, one ZTE is dedicated in ensuring a seamless experience for both consumers and developers. Along with providing regular software updates, ZTE will be working with developers to optimize applications for this new evolution of foldable smartphone. Running on the Android platform, app developers who are interested in optimizing applications for a more immersive experience can find out more at http://www.developer.ztedevice.com.

Providing consumers with true multitasking capabilities and unlimited potential in how they connect to the world around them, the ZTE Axon M transforms the mobile experience. Providing true multitasking with multiple functions, multiple features and multiple modes, learn more about how the ZTE Axon M will start a new decade of mobile innovation by visiting http://www.ztedevice.com/AxonM.

"Consumers want to do more on a smartphone," continued Cheng. "With the evolution of networks, hardware and software over the past several years, consumers expect to stream HD content, connect with friends on social applications and surf the web, all at the same time. After 10 years of iterative enhancements, the ZTE Axon M will start a new decade of innovation that meets the needs of global consumers."

About ZTE Mobile Devices

ZTE Mobile Devices is a division of ZTE Corporation, a global telecommunications equipment, networks and mobile devices company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. ZTE is a publicly traded company listed on Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ZTE has partnered with over 230 major carriers, including the world's top 50 carriers. ZTE is also the only company globally that has been ranked inside the Top-3 by WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) for the past 7 years (2010-2016) for patent filings.

As one of the world's leading smart devices maker, ZTE has been engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of mobile phones since 1998. ZTE Mobile Devices is now doing business in more than 160 countries and regions globally. For more information, please visit: http://www.ztedevice.com.

