2017-2021 Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Systems Market - Research and Markets

The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Systems Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This analysis finds that despite healthy growth in the cloud contact center market, in 2016, the market for on-premises contact center systems recovered slightly after several years of decline. Contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particular bright spots for growth, as companies seek to get the most out of their existing investments. Inbound contact routing, outbound dialing and IVR systems showed less of a decline than in previous years.

Contact center analytics systems include speech analytics, multi-channel customer interaction analytics, and contact center performance analytics applications. Analytics is of utmost importance to companies as they move towards providing omnichannel customer care and digital transformation. While traditionally divided between agent performance analytics and customer interaction analytics, developments include bridging between the two sets to improve the customer experience and worker experience, as improvements in one are reflected in benefits in the other and vice versa.

New analytics offerings focus on customer journey analytics to provide insights into the customer journey and sentiment, to improve the customer experience, fuel proactive to customer outreach, and revenue generating opportunities. Tools such as speech analytics, combined with voice biometrics and other technologies, also are being used to for fraud detection and prevention. Additional advancements have been made in workforce optimization suites, social customer care and mobile applications, reinforcing emphasis on catering preferences of the Millennial consumer and worker, improving operational efficiencies and agent empowerment. This study also provides growth opportunities in emerging areas within analytics, such as robotic process automation, Big Data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, speech technologies, personalization technologies, IoT, and applications such as virtual assistants, chatbots, messaging bots, video, and Gamification.

Enterprises are increasingly looking to source these solutions from their primary contact center infrastructure or workforce optimization vendors. This study provides market share for 2016 solution providers in the premises-based contact center market, along with a forecast from 2016-2021. This analysis also presents some of the Customer Experience trends that we believe will shape, grow, and influence customer contact and the Customer Experience.

The study focuses on those growth insights which are the most relevant for 2017-2021 in North America, and highlights the trends and insights for select industries, business models and technology areas, including:

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Dashboard

2. Growth Environment-Market Overview

3. Market Forecasts

4. Visioning Scenarios

5. Growth Pipeline

6. Vision And Strategy-Growth Opportunities

7. Brand And Demand-Growth Opportunities

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy And Implementation

10. Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l8hstz/growth