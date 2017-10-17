The New Foldable ZTE Axon M with Dual Screens Transforms the Mobile Entertainment Experience

Today, ZTE USA announced the upcoming launch of the revolutionary ZTE Axon M with AT&T as the exclusive carrier in the United States available in the next month. The foldable, dual screen smartphone will also be available to customers in China, Europe and Japan.

The ZTE Axon M lets customers multitask and enjoy entertainment in new and exciting ways. The ZTE Axon M is the size of a traditional smartphone when folded, fitting easily into a pocket or purse and functions in four different modes:

"The ZTE Axon M is the beginning of a significant movement of smartphone capabilities, and ZTE is leading the way," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "The mobile technology ecosystem and consumer habits have evolved over the past several years, but the smartphone experience has only slightly varied throughout that time until today, with the introduction of the Axon M. Consumers need and expect more from their current smartphone and we are proud to collaborate with carriers around the world and AT&T in the U.S. to transform their mobile experience."

"We're thrilled to bring the revolutionary ZTE Axon M exclusively to the nation's best data network," said Kevin Petersen, SVP of Device and Network Services Marketing, AT&T Entertainment Group. "Our customers continue to demand more from their mobile entertainment experience. Pairing DIRECTV with the dual screen capabilities of the ZTE Axon M will deliver a new and transformative way to enjoy the entertainment they want on the network they need."

The ZTE Axon M creates an entirely new foldable smartphone category, one that ZTE is committed to invest and lead the way in. ZTE will work with developers to help optimize applications for this new evolution of dual screen smartphones.

In the next month AT&T customers will be able to purchase the ZTE Axon M for $24.17 for 30 months on AT&T Next when they have eligible service. Stay tuned to att.com/axonm for more details.1

1Requires well-qualified credit, 0% APR installment agreement, and eligible service. Tax due at sale. Down payment available and may be required. If wireless service is cancelled, device balance due. $ 25 activation/upgrade and other fees, charges, limits and restrictions apply. Visit att.com/next for details.

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA (www.zteusa.com), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. ZTE is ranked by independent industry analysts as the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall, and second-largest supplier of prepaid devices.

Visit ZTE USA at www.zteusa.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, Twitter https://twitter.com/ZTE_USA, and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

