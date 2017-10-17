Netronome Wins Best New Product Award in the Network Transformation Category at the SDN NFV World Congress

Netronome, a leader in high performance intelligent networking solutions, today announced that its Agilio 10 25 40 100GbE SmartNIC platform has won Best New Product in Layer123's Network Transformation Awards at the SDN NFV World Congress in The Hague, Netherlands. The inaugural Network Transformation Awards recognized achievements in advancing the industry to the next generation of networks, and the Agilio solutions from Netronome were awarded because of their unique contribution to accelerating and enhancing SDN and NFV workloads and network infrastructure.

"The Agilio platform leads the industry in advanced server networking price-performance; we have worked closely with leaders in the Telco NFV space to establish proof points for dramatically improving network scale and efficiency while reducing data center costs," said Sujal Das, chief strategy and marketing officer at Netronome. "We are delighted to be recognized for our achievements by the Layer123 organization."

Agilio SmartNIC platforms fully and transparently offload virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions such as overlays, security, load balancing and telemetry, enabling compute servers used for server-based networking and cloud computing to save critical CPU cores for application processing while delivering significantly higher performance.

About NetTA - Network Transformation Awards

Network Transformation Awards recognize achievement in advancing the industry, celebrate innovation founded on SDN and NFV, and inspire determination for future progress. Network Transformation Awards, part of this year's SDN NFV World Congress, highlight the industry's most innovative people and companies by recognizing their most significant achievements in accelerating Network Transformation over the last 12 months. NetTA winners are selected using a transparent and robust process, and judged independently by a panel of leading analysts invited from SDN NFV Congress Analyst Partners.

About Netronome

Netronome enables customers to increase the efficiency of their modern data center infrastructure, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and driving significantly higher revenue per server. Server-based networking has enabled rapid innovation and transformed the economics for data center compute and networking. However, such deployments are facing significant scaling and efficiency challenges with the rapid adoption of 10GbE and higher bandwidth network infrastructure. Netronome brings back much-needed scale and efficiency, without compromising flexibility or the speed of innovation needed in today's cloud networks running businesses of all sizes. Netronome is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more about Netronome and its products, please visit www.netronome.com.

