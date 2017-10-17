NewVoiceMedia wins 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award

NewVoiceMedia, a global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that its ContactWorld solution has been named a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award winner.

The award, presented for the 12th year by global, integrated media company TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence, distinguishing their success as innovators, thought leaders and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

"Congratulations to NewVoiceMedia for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award," says Rich Tehrani," TMC CEO. "ContactWorld has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features that have had a positive impact on the customer experience."

ContactWorld is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The award win follows several recent victories for NewVoiceMedia including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies.

"These achievements underscore our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more successful conversations for sales and service teams," says Dennis Fois, President and COO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our solutions are attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that transforms the way they connect with their customers and prospects."

Results of the 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.