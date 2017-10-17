euNetworks Partners with Cloudwirx

euNetworks, a provider of bandwidth services in Europe, today announced it is working with Cloudwirx, enabling their West Coast client base with rapid access to euNetworks high bandwidth services.

Cloudwirx is a leading procurement and systems integrator for data centre and bandwidth infrastructure services, helping companies source, build and optimise their IT systems and networks. Whether it's for a start-up or Fortune 100 company, Cloudwirx matches enterprises with the right technologies, services, and suppliers, with the goal of decreasing costs while increasing the value add of their IT systems. They have a growing client base who, while predominantly US based, require access to scalable bandwidth services and technical expertise in Europe, as their businesses continue to grow and expand in global reach.

"We are delighted to be working with Cloudwirx, providing scalable high bandwidth solutions to companies growing their presence in Europe," said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "Working with agents who understand what we do, where our unique high capacity bandwidth infrastructure can add value to customers, and how to integrate that within an IT solution makes for a valuable partnership. This relationship has already generated significant benefits to both parties, adding new customers to our business. We look forward to growing and converting a strong pipeline of opportunities with Cloudwirx."

"euNetworks has an impressive track record in Europe, with a strong reputation for technical expertise, customer focus and service delivery," said Jeremy Dodds, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudwirx. "They own and operate fibre networks that are truly unique in the market and continue to invest further to support their customers. We see great value from working together for the benefit of our clients."

Cloudwirx was recognised by Equinix in April 2017, being awarded 'Agent of the Year' for their exemplary contribution and significant impact to Equinix.

euNetworks owns and operates 14 metropolitan networks in the key cities across Europe, namely - London, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Cologne and Dusseldorf. These metropolitan networks are connected by euNetworks' long haul network, spanning 49 cites across 14 countries. The company offers high capacity routes with the resiliency needed today, which could at times mean 5 fully diverse bandwidth routes.

