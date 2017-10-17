FirstLight Moves to IDI Billing Solutions Cloud-Based Rating and Billing

IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud based Billing and Order Management solutions for Communication Service Providers, announced today that it was selected by FirstLight Fiber to implement its award winning CostGuardÂ application.

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, is a leading provider of fiber-optic high speed data, Internet, data center, cloud and voices services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast. CostGuard was implemented by FirstLight and its recently acquired properties including Sovernet Communications, an established IDI customer, who upgraded to the latest version. CostGuard will serve as the foundation for automating system complexities to support future innovation and continued business growth opportunities. "Key factors for selecting IDI's solution included CostGuard's feature rich capabilities, strength in rating and billing, and flexible API integration which provided the perfect fit with our robust systems platform, including our proprietary Illuminate OSS solution," said Scott Gilbert, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer of FirstLight. "We were impressed with IDI's focus on continual product enhancement, business processes and successful on-time billing conversions. Speed of implementation and IDI's established relationships with many of our existing third-party vendors were also important considerations for us," said Gilbert.

"IDI is excited to play a key role in helping FirstLight monetize services and streamline processes throughout their expanding operations. Our CostGuard application suite with open web service API's provides a flexible, powerful billing and OSS solution for growing communication providers like FirstLight," said Don Culeton, President and CEO of IDI.

About FirstLight

Founded in 1999, FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. For more information on the company, or to sign-up for service, please visitÂ FirstLight.net.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions is a leading provider of Billing and OSS for the communications industry. IDI's Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. IDI's Billing as a Service gives communication providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1.888.924.4110.