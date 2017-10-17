SAP Introduces Machine Learning to Optimize the Shopping Experience

SAP SE (NYSE SAP) today introduced new technologies, such as facial recognition, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT), to enable targeted marketing campaigns and help consumers optimize their shopping experience. With its SAPÂ HybrisÂ solutions, SAP continues to innovate and invest to drive the future of customer engagement and commerce. This announcement was made at the SAP Hybris Live summit being held October 17 19 in Barcelona, Spain.

Sharing Is Caring: SAP Survey Reveals What Makes Customers Happy (and Angry) Nine out of 10 customers (89 percent) expect an answer to their query within 24 hours, according to the 2017 SAP Hybris Consumer Insights Report. The survey of 20,000 shoppers worldwide found that the easiest way to keep customers happy is to be responsive, and the fastest way to lose them is to share their data without their knowledge.

Four out of five shoppers (80 percent) are willing to share some of their customer data with brands, the study found, with Japan being the least inclined (52 percent) compared with Colombia and India (both at 92 percent). Respondents from all countries, except Russia, are willing to share their e-mail addresses, but only half of Middle East-based consumers want to share their mobile phone numbers.

SAP Powers Marketers with Tools to Touch Customers The SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud solution now encompasses an array of solutions to help companies ensure they use the right messages to target customers who matter the most and ensure customers' data and privacy are protected. Paired with the tools listed below, companies can create more transparency into their own marketing performance and spend.

SAP Introduces Machine Learning Co-Innovation Program Ten customers are joining SAP Hybris to embed machine learning capabilities into the SAP Hybris Sales Cloud and SAP Hybris Service Cloud portfolios. SAP Hybris solutions have access to customer and product data across the front office. With SAP software touching more than 76 percent of the world's business transactions, SAP is uniquely positioned to access data at this level.

Several use cases are available covering marketing, sales, service and commerce. They include advanced personalization, contextual merchandizing, a shopping assistant bot, affinity scoring, sentiment analysis, service ticket text analysis and a customer service bot.

Additionally, labs run by SAP rely on machine learning for several of their prototypes, including Galaxy, Charly the Chatbot and Pepper Instore Assistance. Hear more about SAP's perspective on the impact of machine learning on customer engagement in the blog: "Machine learning: Putting it into practice with customers."

Breaking Barriers to Digital Business with Agile Microservices Customer engagement expectations are rising to new heights in the digital era, and organizations understand the need to transform. This can only be done by introducing agility into the infrastructure. Of 285 marketing, line-of-business, and IT leaders surveyed, more than half said that by introducing a microservices-based software architecture, they could increase scalability, improve discovery and resolution, and reduce dependency on a single technology stack. The problem is that while nine out of 10 digital strategy decision-makers would like to see their organizations accelerate digital business, only one third of organizations have a clearly defined digital strategy. More information can be found in the September 2017 SAP-commissioned thought leadership paper sponsored by Forrester Consulting titled "Leverage Agile Software Development to Deliver Business Flexibility."

