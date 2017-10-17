TrustCall Native Secure Communications for Samsung at SDC 2017

BETHESDA, Md. &Today at the Samsung Developers Conference 2017 SBS (Samsung Business Services) showcase, available by invitation to Strategic SBS partners, KoolSpan, the leading provider of encrypted secure voice and messaging solutions for mobile phones, announced the launch of Native Secure Communications for Samsung by TrustCall.

Attacks on mobile communications have increased globally as criminals, hackers and governments routinely intercept phone calls and text messages by exploiting systemic vulnerabilities in mobile internetworking protocols. To address this widespread surveillance, US Government organizations including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as well as leading cybersecurity experts around the world are recommending end-to-end (E2E) encryption for both professional and personal calls and messages.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recommends in their Study on Mobile Device Security "Ensure devices use end-to-end encryption for all communications paths." It continues, "Due to the nature of carrier networks no voice or data should depend solely on the network for confidentiality or integrity protection."

With the advent of TrustCall Native Secure Communications for Samsung, calls and messages are automatically secured, seamlessly and transparently. Previously, secure call and messaging solutions forced users to make a choice - whether to call and text securely, or use their phone's native call and messaging capabilities. As long as people have the choice, there is the possibility of making an insecure call. When calls are secured automatically, government organizations and businesses have peace of mind that their communications are secured worldwide.

In addition, TrustCall Native Secure Communications for Samsung provides high fidelity audio, and robust, resilient performance globally.

"With TrustCall Native Secure Communications for Samsung, employers and employees alike can rely on their phones to consistently select the most secure way to call, because every call and message is automatically encrypted end-to-end," said Julie Holdren, KoolSpan Chief Product Officer. "No one should have to choose between a secure call and a convenient call because with TrustCall people get both security and convenience."

The Beta version of Native Secure Communication for Samsung by TrustCall is available today and on display at SDC in KoolSpan's booth #204. General Availability is scheduled for December 2017.

