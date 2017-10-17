Media Alert: NETSCOUT to Showcase Advanced Real-Time, Traffic-Based Information Platform at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced it will showcase its advanced real time, traffic based information platform for Service Assurance, Security, Cloud, and Big Data Analytics at SCTE Cable Tec Expo.

The Company's proactive, automated service performance capabilities with automated alerting streamlines an operation team's service assurance efforts and provides service visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks. NETSCOUT's end-to-end service visibility ensures that MSOs know how their network and services are performing from the SD-WAN to cloud provided services. NETSCOUT's service assurance experts will be in the Company's exhibition booth providing product demonstrations.

Where

NETSCOUT, Booth #1987 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Colorado Convention Center Denver, CO

When

October 17-20, 2017

What

NETSCOUT thought leadership presentations:

Service Assurance in the Connected World Keynote address by Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO, NETSCOUT Wednesday, October 18, 5:15pm to 5:45pm at the Innovation Theater:

Virtualization: Increase Flexibility and Capabilities at Lower Cost Panel presentation including Ryan Eccles, Director Systems Engineering, NETSCOUT Friday, October 20, 10:00am to 10:45am at the Innovation Theater:

NETSCOUT expert demonstrations include:

Join our Appreciation parties in the NETSCOUT booth for drinks, gifts, and the chance to win an Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality Package on Wednesday, October 18, 4:30pm - 6:00pm and Thursday, October 19, 4:30pm - 7:00pm.

About Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) is part of a unique ecosystem that has the power to prepare the workforce to meet the ever-changing demands of the Telecommunications Industry. Our members can realize streamlined delivery of products and services, improved customer satisfaction, and increased employee retention rates directly impacting business results. In cooperation with our partners, CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE prepares tomorrow's telecommunications leaders by communicating new Industry trends and technology, developing standards, and delivering relevant training and certification programs to enhance members' expertise and professional development. SCTE and its global brand, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), build value for corporate, vendor, and individual members by creating peer networking opportunities, professional mentoring, and communication of Industry information. Visit www.scte.org. Connect with SCTE at www.scte.org/socialmedia.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), is a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2017 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, InfiniStream, InfiniStreamNG, nGenius and nGeniusONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.