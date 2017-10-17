SPROCKIT and NAB Show Welcome Nine New Media, Entertainment and Technology Startups to Partnership Program

SPROCKIT, the global community that curates, connects and fosters collaboration between market ready startups and media, entertainment and tech companies to drive innovation in collaboration with NAB Show, today announced nine new startups selected to participate in the year long program.

"Now in our fifth year of bringing solutions to the biggest challenges in the media, entertainment and technology industries, SPROCKIT's proven success in curating, connecting and fostering collaboration between startups and corporate members continues to garner a very strong pool of applicants," said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO, SPROCKIT. "SPROCKIT is pleased to welcome elite startups including Apptimize, Data+Math, Limbik, Seek, Social Flow Trint, Vizbee, Wibbitz and Wochit into our SPROCKIT class of 2017."

The companies cap off a banner quarter for current SPROCKIT members and partners. Highlights include:

SPROCKIT will convene the full 2017 class of industry-vetted emerging companies with its world-class corporate partners, including Google, Fox Networks Group, Hearst Television, Samsung NEXT, TEGNA Inc., Univision Communications Inc. and Verizon Digital Media Services, at its exclusive SPROCKIT Sync forum, being held October 17, 2017 at Samsung NEXT in New York prior to NAB Show New York. Attendees will meet to tackle cross-sector challenges, forecast trends and bring innovative solutions to market.

"Our customers expect us to utilize the most cutting-edge solutions and products available, and SPROCKIT has a proven track record of curating and connecting us to startups at the forefront of innovation," said Gus Warren, managing director, Samsung NEXT. "We are pleased to be partner with SPROCKIT to host this year's SPROCKIT Sync NYC and meet with some of the most compelling innovators in the industry."

Startups interested in participating in the SPROCKIT program are invited to apply here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with accepted startups invited to participate in future SPROCKIT Syncs as well as the SPROCKIT Hub at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas and other key industry events, to foster communication and collaboration.

