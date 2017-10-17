Adding CyberData’s New Multicast Microphone to a New or Existing Page & Alert System Delivers Functionality and Ease of Use

CyberData Corporation today announced the release of the latest in their line of paging and alerting IP endpoints the Multicast Microphone. Designed for use within environments such as schools, retail stores and manufacturing environments, the Multicast Microphone allows the user, while pressing the "Page" button, to broadcast live or buffered announcements directly to VoIP audio endpoints that receive multicast.

The Multicast Microphone is perfect in environments where an immediate live page may be necessary or required. For retailers, having a Multicast Microphone at the checkout enables a quick, page-all function for price checking, or assistance of any kind, without the need to reach for the phone and enter in a page code.

In a school, the Multicast Microphone is a perfect alerting device that can be placed in the principal's office to broadcast simple announcements or more serious notifications such as for lockdowns, fire drills, etc.

The Multicast Microphone is Powered over Ethernet, so no external power supply is needed. Additionally, the device can page to Polycom phones as well as VoIP endpoints that can receive multicast and does not require a PBX to install.

"The need for simplicity was the driver with this latest release," said Phil Lembo, President and CEO of CyberData. "Having a small, desk-ready or check-out microphone, able to page to multicast-enabled endpoints, meets the sometimes immediate alerting needs for certain end-users such as schools and retailers."

CyberData continues to release new and exciting IP enabled paging and alerting endpoints, with plans for additional offerings through the remainder of the year. The Multicast Microphone is in stock and currently shipping.

To learn more about CyberData's Multicast Microphone, please visit www.CyberData.net.

About CyberData Corporation:

CyberData Corporation, in business since 1974, has been a leading OEM design and manufacturing firm that develops peripheral devices for VoIP phone systems that facilitate legacy migration to VoIP, provides IP equivalents to existing analog phone devices and delivers Unified Communications-based Application Specific Endpoints.