Bank Leumi Strengthens Digital Services Leadership with CallVU’s Visual-IVR and Agent-Customer Collaboration

In advance of next week's attendance at Money20 20 in Las Vegas, CallVU, the leading provider of innovative Omni Channel solutions that enable organizations to engage customers in their channels of choice, announced today that its visual IVR and agent customer collaboration platform has been deployed by Bank Leumi, a leading Israel based bank with operations in the US, UK and China. Leumi is spearheading digital banking by offering one of the most advanced digital services portfolios in the global banking industry. Simplifying customer experience through digital channels empowers the bank to create a more intuitive, innovative way of banking that is more affordable to customers.

CallVU's platform serves Bank Leumi's digital vision. Using CallVU's advanced feature set, the bank is able to divert more activity into digital channels, shorten the duration of service calls and significantly increase first-call resolution - while streamlining back-office operations.

"As a leader in digital banking, it's important for Leumi to partner with companies that share our vision about digital transformation," said Eyal Perry, Head of Technology and the Direct Banking Department at Leumi's Retail Division. "CallVU's technology bridges the gap between digital and non-digital assets, and allows Leumi to continue to provide its customers with the best quality of service and the best user experience. We're very happy with the results we're seeing and plan to rollout new services in the near future," concluded Perry.

"We're honored to have been selected by a forward thinking financial leader like Bank Leumi," said Ori Faran, Founder and CEO of CallVU. "Many in the banking and financial services industries have invested in digital assets, but until now these assets were underutilized. At CallVU, we help organizations maximize their digital potential, while empowering them with a host of advanced services, such as intuitive visual menus for callers, co-browsing, co-signing documents, video chats, automated service-bots, and more."

CallVU's platform expands self-service with mobile digital engagement based on visual IVR, collaboration and service BOTs. Once a service call is made, CallVU diverts it to digital self-service so customers can quickly and easily resolve issues without waiting on the phone for an agent. Organizations can maximize the efficiency of digital assets, such as existing mobile and website apps, and serve them to callers during the live call. This opens new revenue streams, achieves more digital usage, reduces costs, and enhances both customer experience and the organization's digital brand.

CallVU on the Road

Come see more than ten demos of CallVU (http://www.callvu.com/solutions/overview) at the upcoming Money20/20 show (https://www.money2020.com), taking place October 22-25 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Demo topics include virtual branch banking, insurance collaboration, and more. You can visit the company at Money20/20's Israel Export Institute booth number 501.

About Bank Leumi

Bank Leumi, established in 1902, is one of the leading financial corporations in Israel, providing comprehensive banking services and commanding an approximate 30% domestic market share. Leumi operates branches throughout Israel, in addition to a presence in key financial centers across the globe, including London, New York, Palo Alto and Shanghai. In 2016, Leumi reported a net profit of NIS 2.8 billion ($728 million) with total assets under management reaching NIS 1,259 billion ($327 billion). Leumi is leading the way for innovation in Israeli Banking. Today, 'Leumi Digital' spearheads the digital banking field in Israel, with a wide range of innovative online banking services based on cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit https://english.leumi.co.il.

About CallVU

CallVU offers an innovative Mobile Digital Engagement Platform blending rich digital and interactive media with the voice channel. CallVU drives simple interactions to self-service and enhances meaningful interactions to a branch like experience. The company addresses the business need of diverting customers to digital self-service, resulting in reduced call volumes, higher utilization of existing digital assets, and greater customer experience. CallVU's platform comprises enhanced Visual IVR, Collaboration, and Service BOTs. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Customer Service CRM in 2016. To learn more, visit www.callvu.com.